Dalton Smith faces Jon Fernandez in Sheffield, England in September

Dalton Smith is back in the ring at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, when he faces Jon Fernandez. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on DAZN. The contest is set to crown a new European champion at super lightweight.

Unbeaten Smith (16-0, 2 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd in March, the 27-year-old Sheffield native stopped former world champion Jose Zepeda in the fifth round.

“The English, British and Commonwealth [titles] are all on my mantelpiece, so this fight is about completing the domestic collection before moving on to World titles,”Dalton Smith said. “[Former champion Adam] Azim chose to vacate the European title rather than face me, but Jon Fernandez is game to fight anyone. He hits very hard and put on a really strong performance against Rivera who is a class operator.”

“I don’t underestimate him, but the best Dalton Smith beats him in spectacular fashion and that’s what I’ll be looking to do, making it three showreel stoppages in a row. After this it’s all about securing that world title shot as I feel ready.”

Fernandez (26-3, 22 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024. The 28-year-old Spanish competitor earned a unanimous decision against Jezzrel Corrales also in March and secured his third win in a row.

“I am very happy that the fight has finally been announced,” Jon Fernandez said. “It’s definitely a great opportunity for my career that I plan to take advantage of. I will prepare for this fight in Las Vegas like the last three fights with Ismael Salas. We know it will be a tough fight, a war, so we will prepare for it. I hope to make all the fans enjoy the fight.”

The bouts featured on the Smith vs Fernandez undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.