Rhiannon Dixon defends against Terri Harper on Catterall vs Prograis undercard

Rhiannon Dixon defends WBO lightweight title against Terri Harper live on DAZN from Manchester

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Rhiannon Dixon faces Terri Harper on the Catterall vs Prograis undercard at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on August 24, 2024 | Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom
Newly-crowned world champion Rhiannon Dixon is set for her next fight against Terri Harper at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on August 24. The all-British bout is featured on the card topped by Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) brings to the ring her WBO 135-pound title. The 29-year-old southpaw of Warrington, England claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in April.

“I’m really excited about the fight at Co-op Live in Manchester on August 24,” Rhiannon Dixon said. “I respect what Terri has achieved in boxing and I expect the best version her. However, I continue to get better and better and I am extremely confident in my abilities to win on August 24.”

Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) held world titles at super welterweight and super featherweight. The 27-year-old native of Doncaster, England looks to rebound from the defeat via fourth-round RTD against Sandy Ryan in March and become a three-division world champion.

“I always enjoy a fight week and fight night in Manchester,” Terri Harper said. “There’s always a good buzz being in the city. I’m super excited to perform in the new Co-op Live arena on such a brilliant card.”

“Rhiannon Dixon is someone who I have a lot of respect for, she is very respectful and there’s no horrible ego with her. She’s just a genuine nice girl. I feel very fortunate to be given such a great opportunity and I feel like this fight is all or nothing for me. Becoming a three-weight world champion would be a dream but the most important thing for me now is to get a solid win under my belt and be back on top.”

In the main event, British former undisputed lightweight title challenger Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) goes up against NOLA’s former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior welterweight.

Other bouts featured on the Catterall vs Prograis undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

