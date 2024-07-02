Rhiannon Dixon defends against Terri Harper on Catterall vs Prograis undercard

Newly-crowned world champion Rhiannon Dixon is set for her next fight against Terri Harper at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on August 24. The all-British bout is featured on the card topped by Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) brings to the ring her WBO 135-pound title. The 29-year-old southpaw of Warrington, England claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in April.

“I’m really excited about the fight at Co-op Live in Manchester on August 24,” Rhiannon Dixon said. “I respect what Terri has achieved in boxing and I expect the best version her. However, I continue to get better and better and I am extremely confident in my abilities to win on August 24.”

Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) held world titles at super welterweight and super featherweight. The 27-year-old native of Doncaster, England looks to rebound from the defeat via fourth-round RTD against Sandy Ryan in March and become a three-division world champion.

“I always enjoy a fight week and fight night in Manchester,” Terri Harper said. “There’s always a good buzz being in the city. I’m super excited to perform in the new Co-op Live arena on such a brilliant card.”

“Rhiannon Dixon is someone who I have a lot of respect for, she is very respectful and there’s no horrible ego with her. She’s just a genuine nice girl. I feel very fortunate to be given such a great opportunity and I feel like this fight is all or nothing for me. Becoming a three-weight world champion would be a dream but the most important thing for me now is to get a solid win under my belt and be back on top.”

In the main event, British former undisputed lightweight title challenger Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) goes up against NOLA’s former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior welterweight.

Other bouts featured on the Catterall vs Prograis undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.