Resendiz steps in to face Mazoudier after Charlo withdraws with injury

Former champion Armando Resendiz faces Koen Mazoudier on October 17 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The contest is featured on the latest edition of “The Fight,” headlined by Sebastian Fundora vs Ermal Hadribeaj. The card will air live on TNT and stream on DAZN.

Mexico’s Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) stepped in for two-division world champion Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana. Charlo withdrew from the rescheduled fight against Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs) due to an injury.

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Resendiz vs Mazoudier

Armando Resendiz and Koen Mazoudier meet in a scheduled 10-round super middleweight bout.

Resendiz, 27, returns to the ring after losing his WBA super middleweight title to Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision in May.

Mazoudier, 31, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Sam Beck in August. Beck replaced Charlo at the event on the Gold Coast, Australia, after Charlo was denied a visa.

What they’re saying

“I’m hungry for a world title shot and I know I have to earn it,” Resendiz said. “Fighting in Las Vegas on TNT and DAZN means a lot to me and my family.”

“Mazoudier is coming to win and my back is against the wall, so I’ve been pushing myself every day in camp. I want to make everyone who’s stood by me proud. I’m going to let my hands go and give everything I have. The fans can count on that.”

Mazoudier said, “I’m very thankful that I was able to get another world-class opponent on this card. Fighters fight. My opponent has changed, but the job hasn’t. I’ve been training too hard to sit on the sidelines.”

“Resendiz is a good fighter with a solid resume, but like I’ve said all along, it doesn’t matter who’s standing across the ring. I’ve done the work and I’m ready to bring war. I’m the real life Rocky. After October 17, the world will know my name and they’ll know that I never back down from a fight.”

The Fight on TNT and DAZN

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs), 28, of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title against Miami-based Ermal Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania.

In the co-feature, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against former champion Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) of Japan.

The eight-round super middleweight bout between Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Uruguay’s Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs) was added to the card today, alongside news of Resendiz replacing Charlo.

The prelims are expected to be announced shortly.