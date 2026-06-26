Terri Harper vs Miranda Reyes added to Mayer-Cameron undercard

The bout between Terri Harper and Miranda Reyes, along with other matchups, has been added to the undercard of Mikaela Mayer vs Chantelle Cameron. The event takes place at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, on August 29.

Doncaster’s three-division champion Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Caroline Dubois in their lightweight championship unification in April.

Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defeated Camilla Panatta by unanimous decision in a super featherweight bout in May on the undercard of Han vs Holm 2.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

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“I’m excited for the quick turnaround and grateful to be back out on such a great card,” Harper said. “It’s an honor to be representing team UK alongside some of the best fighters. It’s time to get back to winning ways and push for more world titles.”

Reyes said, “I went to the UK and fought Caroline Dubois [in February 2024] with little to no training in a 10-rounder. Today I’m a different fighter, and I’m going up in weight to retire Terri Harper. I’m younger, faster and with a higher IQ, and representing the USA on this stage is motivating.”

Mayer vs Cameron prelims

An all-British six-round super lightweight bout between Gemma Richardson (4-0, 1 KO) and Kirstie Bavington (10-5-2, 2 KOs) has been added to the Mayer vs Cameron prelims.

Also on the prelims is an all-British eight-round lightweight matchup between Scott Melvin (12-1, 2 KOs) and Dylan Cheema (11-3, 3 KOs).

The event is also scheduled to feature unbeaten British super bantamweight Tysie Gallagher (10-2) making her MVP debut. Her opponent, along with the full fight card, is expected to be announced shortly.

The headline bout is a super welterweight championship unification between LA’s Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), who currently holds the unified WBA and WBC titles, and England’s Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), who is the reigning WBO champion.

In the co-feature, London southpaw Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her unified WBC and WBO lightweight titles against Amelia Moore (4-0, 1 KO) of Middletown, Connecticut.

Current Mayer vs Cameron fight card

Main card

Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) vs. Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), super welterweight – Mayer’s WBA and WBC titles, Cameron’s WBO title

Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore, lightweight – Duboi’s WBC and WBO titles

Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) vs. Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight

Prelims

Tysie Gallagher (10-2) vs. TBA, super bantamweight

Gemma Richardson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Kirstie Bavington (10-5-2, 2 KOs), super lightweight

Scott Melvin (12-1, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Cheema (11-3, 3 KOs), lightweight