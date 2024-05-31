Raymond Muratalla vs Tevin Farmer set for Janibek-Mikhailovich co-feature

Raymond Muratalla is back in the ring on Saturday, July 13, when he takes on former world champion Tevin Farmer. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich. The event airs live on ESPN+ from Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Fontana, California-based Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The unbeaten 27-year-old native of West Covina, California won his previous bout in March in Glendale by unanimous decision against Xolisani Ndongeni.

“I’m ready for the lightweight champions, but I can’t take Tevin Farmer lightly,” Raymond Muratalla said. “He is a former world champion who wants another shot,” Muratalla said. “I have a great training team with Robert Garcia and all the fighters at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, and they push me to get better every fight. On July 13, you will see the best version of Raymond Muratalla.”

Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania secured his third straight victory also in March, when he stopped Alan Isaias Luques Castillo in the first round in Atlantic City. The 33-year-old southpaw is a former IBF super featherweight champion, who made four successful championship defenses, prior to dropping his belt by unanimous decision against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in January 2020.

“I’m finally in a healthy state,” Tevin Farmer said. “It’s time to show my level. The fans haven’t seen me at my best yet. I’m happy they’ll finally witness greatness from me.”

In the main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) faces off Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs). The undefeated unified WBO and IBF middleweight champion of Kazakhstan defends his belts against the New Zealand-based unbeaten contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.