Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Andrei Mikhailovich in Las Vegas in July

Janibek Alimkhanuly has his next fight made official for July 13 against Andrei Mikhailovich at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Battling it out in the main event, the undefeated middleweight world champion of Kazakhstan makes the first defense of his unified IBF and WBO belts. The New Zealand-based unbeaten contender makes his U.S. debut and fights for his first major title. The 12-round bout airs live on ESPN+.

Oxnard, California-based Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for 2024. The 31-year-old southpaw was in action last October, when he stopped Vincenzo Gualtieri in the sixth round to retain his WBO title and claim the IBF strap.

“I look forward to defending my world titles, and I must give Andrei Mikhailovich a lot of credit,” Janibek Alimkhanuly said. “The other world middleweight champions refused the challenge, and he stepped up to the plate. On July 13 in Las Vegas, I will show the world ‘Qazaq Style’ again. The road to undisputed continues, and Mikhailovich is in my way.”

Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) fights for the second time this year. The 26-year-old contender stopped Les Sherrington in the first round last time out in April.

“At the end of the day, Janibek is just another guy, another test on my way to greatness,” Andrei Mikhailovich said. “Others will say this is a big deal, but to me, this is fate. I was born for this. Since day one, I have planned to dominate, take over, and control my destiny. I train relentlessly, eat right, and always maintain a warrior’s mindset, so I don’t need any extra motivation because the two belts are on the line.”

In co-main event, Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California goes up against former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among the Janibek vs Mikhailovich undercard bouts, William Foster III (17-1, 11 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut and Eridson Garcia (18-1, 12 KOs) of Dominican Republic clash in a 10-rounder at junior lightweight. Former title challenger Ruben Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California takes on Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda in a 10-rounder at featherweight. San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Ricardo Quiroz (13-4, 7 KOs) of Ventura, California in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Also in action, super lightweight Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) of Argentina and featherweight Jonathan Lopez (15-0, 11 KOs) of Orlando, Florida. Their respective opponents in the 10-round and eight-round bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.