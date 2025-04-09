Rafael Espinoza: Edward Vazquez fight comes first, but Naoya Inoue fight is my goal

Rafael Espinoza says his next opponent, Edward Vazquez, is his priority, while also aiming to face Naoya Inoue. Ahead of the event, the world champion of Guadalajara, Jalisco held a press conference in Mexico City.

Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) faces Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4. The contest serves as the co-feature to Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas, live on ESPN. Espinoza makes the third defense of his WBO featherweight title.

“We know that Vazquez is an opponent who is very prepared,” Rafael Espinoza said. “We know that it’s going to make for a great fight. He’s a warrior who’s not going to give up because he wants everything that I have. So, you are going to see the best version of ‘El Divino.'”

“The Vazquez fight is my priority, but I want the [Inoue] fight because it’s going to make me a pound-for-pound fighter, and that’s my goal. It’s a very strong goal.”

“I haven’t shown what I’m capable of. I’m a world champion, but I want to show that I’m the best.”

Atop the fight card, four-division champion Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) meets Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. Inoue makes the fourth defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title.

Emiliano Vargas: I’m happy to be back on May 4

The press conference also featured Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs), who is also scheduled to make his ring appearance at the upcoming event on Cinco De Mayo weekend. An opponent opposite the native of Oxnard, CA, in a super lightweight bout is expected to be confirmed shortly.

“This is something really special to me, being here in Mexico City, which is where my blood is from,” Emiliano Vargas said. “I’m proud to be Mexican and American and happy to be here.”

“I want to keep winning. I want to keep growing. The only thing I’m focused on is my May 4 bout, and we have about four fights planned for this year. But I gotta get through May 4 first and keep winning. I’m going to shine like the star that God made me. He made me in his image and a little in the image of my dad. I’m happy to be back on May 4.”

Emiliano Vargas speaks at a press conference on April 8, 2025, in Mexico City, ahead of his bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Cinco De Mayo weekend | Top Rank

Among other bouts featured on the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard, unbeaten Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic takes on Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) of Argentina. The pair battle it out at welterweight.