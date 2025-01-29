Poster shows Jake Paul face-off Logan Paul end of March on MAX

The poster showing Jake Paul face-off Logan Paul emerged on Tuesday, sparking talks about the brothers squaring off in a boxing match. The graphic also features a date of March 27 and a logo of the streaming service MAX.

Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul also shared the poster on social media. Both captioned the image, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on MAX.”

Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) was in action last November in Arlington, Texas, where he took a unanimous decision against Mike Tyson in an eight-round match. With the victory, the 28-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio secured his fifth win in a row.

Logan Paul (1-1) was recently rumored to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 0-1 boxing) in an exhibition match in India that no longer seems to be going ahead. In his previous ring appearance in October 2023, the 29-year-old from Westlake, Ohio defeated Dillon Danis via sixth-round disqualification.

Logan Paul facing Jake Paul | Poster

The poster, however, appears to be an announcement of a reality series, ESPN reported, citing sources.

The respective next fights of the Paul brothers are yet to be determined.