Poster shows Jake Paul face-off Logan Paul end of March on MAX

Jake Paul and Logan Paul share a poster showing them facing each other, captioned 'The moment you've waited a decade for'

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul makes his ring entrance for the bout against Mike Tyson
Jake Paul makes his ring entrance during his bout against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA on November 15, 2024 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

The poster showing Jake Paul face-off Logan Paul emerged on Tuesday, sparking talks about the brothers squaring off in a boxing match. The graphic also features a date of March 27 and a logo of the streaming service MAX.

Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul also shared the poster on social media. Both captioned the image, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on MAX.”

Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) was in action last November in Arlington, Texas, where he took a unanimous decision against Mike Tyson in an eight-round match. With the victory, the 28-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio secured his fifth win in a row.

Logan Paul (1-1) was recently rumored to face former UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 0-1 boxing) in an exhibition match in India that no longer seems to be going ahead. In his previous ring appearance in October 2023, the 29-year-old from Westlake, Ohio defeated Dillon Danis via sixth-round disqualification.

Graphic shows Logan Paul facing Jake Paul
Logan Paul facing Jake Paul | Poster

The poster, however, appears to be an announcement of a reality series, ESPN reported, citing sources.

The respective next fights of the Paul brothers are yet to be determined.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

