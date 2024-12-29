Subscribe
Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul: ‘The Notorious’ returns in $250M boxing fight in India

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is set for his first fight since July 2021, going up against WWE star and boxer Logan Paul

By Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor faces Logan Paul in a boxing match in Mumbai, India
Conor McGregor at the BKFC Spain: Tenaglia vs Soto weigh-in ceremony on October 11, 2024 | BKFC

Conor McGregor is set for his next fight against Logan Paul in Mumbai, India. The boxing match pits the former two-division UFC champion of Ireland against the WWE star and boxer of Westlake, Ohio. The weight division, as well as the number of rounds, have yet to be confirmed.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 0-1 boxing) hasn’t fought since 2021, when he suffered two losses to Dustin Poirier. The latter won their first fight in January via second-round TKO with punches, while the rematch in July ended in the first round after “The Notorious” sustained a broken lower tibia.

The 36-year-old Dublin native was scheduled to make his UFC return against TUF 31 rival coach Michael Chandler, but the contest fell through. He was then rumored to face Dan Hooker in an MMA fight in February 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor made his pro boxing debut in August 2017, going up against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs). The five-division world champion of Grand Rapids, Michigan came out victorious via 10th-round TKO.

Logan Paul (1-1) took the win against Dillon Danis via sixth-round disqualification in a “Misfits Boxing” fight in October 2023. In his first boxing match, the 29-year-old dropped a split decision against KSI.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Each fighter is expected to earn $250 million, FightBook MMA reported.

The venue accommodating the McGregor vs Paul showdown is Wankhede Stadium. The event is held as part of the “Visit India” tourism campaign. The fight date is expected to be determined shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

