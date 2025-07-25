Photos: Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez make weight for 154-pound title

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez successfully weighed in for their championship bout at The Theater at MSG in New York on July 26. Both fighters hit the required 154-pound limit, making it official for the vacant WBO belt.
Unbeaten Puerto Rican contender Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) came in at 154 lbs. Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico showed 153 lbs.
Unbeaten Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia also made weight for their co-feature bout, with the interim WBC 126-pound title on the line. The fighters registered 125 lbs and 124.8 lbs, respectively.
Emiliano Fernando Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oxnard, CA weighed in at 139.6 lbs for his bout against Ecuador’s Alexander Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs), who was 139.4 lbs. The contest kicks off the main card.
Dominican Rohan Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) and Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs and 146.8 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out atop the prelims.