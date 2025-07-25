Photos: Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez make weight for 154-pound title

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez successfully weighed in for their championship bout at The Theater at MSG in New York on July 26. Both fighters hit the required 154-pound limit, making it official for the vacant WBO belt.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican contender Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) came in at 154 lbs. Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico showed 153 lbs.

Unbeaten Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia also made weight for their co-feature bout, with the interim WBC 126-pound title on the line. The fighters registered 125 lbs and 124.8 lbs, respectively.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oxnard, CA weighed in at 139.6 lbs for his bout against Ecuador’s Alexander Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs), who was 139.4 lbs. The contest kicks off the main card.

Dominican Rohan Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) and Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs and 146.8 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out atop the prelims.

Check out the current Zayas vs Garcia lineup and weights below.

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Mateus Heita during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Mateus Heita during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Vargas and Alexander Espinoza during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Rohan Polanco and Quinton Randall during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus and Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Yan Santana and Aaron Alameda during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro and Cristopher Rios during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Julius Ballo and Brandan Ayala during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Zayas vs Garcia weights are as follows:

Main Card

Xander Zayas (154 lbs) vs. Jorge Garcia (153 lbs)

Bruce Carrington (125 lbs) vs. Mateus Heita (124.8 lbs)

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (139.6 lbs) vs. Alexander Espinoza (139.4 lbs)

Prelims