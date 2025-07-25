Subscribe
Photos: Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez make weight for 154-pound title

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez clash for the vacant WBO 154-pound belt in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Xander Zayas during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jorge Garcia Perez at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez successfully weighed in for their championship bout at The Theater at MSG in New York on July 26. Both fighters hit the required 154-pound limit, making it official for the vacant WBO belt.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican contender Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) came in at 154 lbs. Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico showed 153 lbs.

Unbeaten Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia also made weight for their co-feature bout, with the interim WBC 126-pound title on the line. The fighters registered 125 lbs and 124.8 lbs, respectively.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oxnard, CA weighed in at 139.6 lbs for his bout against Ecuador’s Alexander Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs), who was 139.4 lbs. The contest kicks off the main card.

Dominican Rohan Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) and Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs and 146.8 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out atop the prelims.

Check out the current Zayas vs Garcia lineup and weights below.

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington and Mateus Heita during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington and Mateus Heita during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emiliano Vargas and Alexander Espinoza during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco and Quinton Randall during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Juanmita Lopez De Jesus and Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Yan Santana and Aaron Alameda during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro and Cristopher Rios during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Julius Ballo and Brandan Ayala during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Zayas vs Garcia weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Xander Zayas (154 lbs) vs. Jorge Garcia (153 lbs)
  • Bruce Carrington (125 lbs) vs. Mateus Heita (124.8 lbs)
  • Emiliano Fernando Vargas (139.6 lbs) vs. Alexander Espinoza (139.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Rohan Polanco (146.6 lbs) vs. Quinton Randall (146.8 lbs)
  • Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (113.8 lbs) vs. Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez (114.8 lbs)
  • Yan Santana (124.8 lbs) vs. Aaron Alameda (125.6 lbs)
  • Steven Navarro (115 lbs) vs. Cristopher Rios (114.4 lbs)
  • Julius Ballo (132.6 lbs) vs. Brandan Ayala (130.2 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

