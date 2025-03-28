Subscribe
Photos: William Zepeda & Tevin Farmer make weight for interim 135 lbs title rematch

William Zepeda defends his interim WBC 135 lbs title in a rematch against Tevin Farmer in Cancun

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda during the weigh-in ahead of his rematch against Tevin Farmer
William Zepeda during the weigh-in on March 28, 2025, ahead of his rematch against Tevin Farmer at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer successfully weighed in for their 135 lbs rematch on March 29 at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair square off in the main event with the interim WBC title on the line.

Mexico’s Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs), who won their first fight last November by split decision, came in at 134.2 lbs. Philadelphia’s former super featherweight champion, Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs), who during the press conference said he had been an underdog his entire career, showed 135 lbs.

Puerto Rican champion Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey, weighed in at 105 lbs for his unified WBA and WBO title defense against Mexico’s Edwin Cano (13-2-1, 4 KOs), who was 104.4 lbs. The contest serves as the co-feature.

Among the undercard bouts, Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez (12-4-2, 7 KOs) tipped the scales at 114.2 lbs and 114.4 lbs, respectively, for their all-Mexican showdown. Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden and Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs) of Houston, Texas were 200 lbs and 199 lbs, respectively.

Additionally, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) weighed in at 110.6 lbs, while Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas showed 113.4 lbs for their matchup between former champions.

Check out the current Zepeda vs Farmer 2 lineup and weights below.

Tevin Farmer
Tevin Farmer | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer come face-to-face
William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer come face-to-face | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer
William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Oscar Collazo and Edwin Cano
Oscar Collazo and Edwin Cano | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Joselito Velazquez and Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez
Joselito Velazquez and Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Robin Safar and Roberto Silva
Robin Safar and Roberto Silva | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Yokasta Valle and Marlen Esparza
Yokasta Valle and Marlen Esparza | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Cayden Griffiths and Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez
Cayden Griffiths and Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

The Zepeda vs Farmer 2 weights are as follows:

Main card

  • William Zepeda (134.2) vs. Tevin Farmer (135)
  • Oscar Collazo (105) vs. Edwin Cano (104.4)
  • Joselito Velazquez (114.2) vs. Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez (114.4)
  • Robin Safar (200) vs. Roberto Silva (199)
  • Yokasta Valle (110.6) vs. Marlen Esparza (113.4)

Prelims

  • Cayden Griffiths (146.8) vs. Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez (146.6)
Parviz Iskenderov
