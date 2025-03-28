Photos: William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 final press conference

William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer previewed their rematch and faced off at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair square off in the main event, live on DAZN from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, March 29.

Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) won their first fight last November, defeating fellow southpaw Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) by split decision. With the victory, the 28-year-old native of San Mateo Atenco, México, claimed the interim WBC lightweight title.

Former super featherweight champion Farmer is looking for revenge and aims to bounce back from two straight defeats. In their first fight in Riyadh, the 34-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, knocked his opponent down in the fourth round with a left hand.

“I am very excited, and very happy to face a fighter like Tevin Farmer who I was able to go toe-to-toe with,” said William Zepeda. “I tested my skills, and had to win round by round and was able to see the combination luck and talent help me win. Fans are going to see a fighter who is just as explosive. I learned a lot in those 10-rounds against Farmer, and in a training camp of 12 weeks I worked hard to be the best version of myself.”

Tevin Farmer said, “Everyone forgets how I got my world title the first time; I had to go to Australia to get my belts. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I have gone into the den and been the wolf that steals the goods.”

In the co-feature, Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Edwin Cano (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez (12-4-2, 7 KOs) at flyweight.

Among other bouts featured on the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard, Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden and Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs) of Houston, Texas clash at cruiserweight. Additionally, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) and Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas meet in a flyweight bout between former champions.