Photos: Usyk vs Fury rematch presser face-off breaks record, lasts over 10 minutes

At the final pre-fight press conference ahead of their rematch, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went face to face. The pair square off for the second time live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21. The face-off lasted over 10 minutes, breaking a record.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine defeated Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) of the UK in their first fight in May and claimed the undisputed heavyweight title. On his way to victory, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion knocked down the former WBC heavyweight champion in the ninth round.

Manchester’s 36-year-old Tyson Fury looks to avenge his sole career defeat and once again become champion.

“I got nothing to say apart from there’s going to going be a whole lot of hurt and pain in this fight, you watch. “That’s all I got to say,” Tyson Fury said.

“Talking’s been done. You know,the first fight I talked, I joked all me career. this time I’m serious. I’m going to do some f***ing damage here on Saturday night. Watch me go to work on this f***er.”

37-year-old southpaw Oleksandr Usyk of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine was also confident in his victory come Saturday night.

“Now we have just a performance – talks, cameras, light. Kind of show. Everything is going to be taking place on Saturday night, on the 21st,” Oleksandr Usyk said via interpreter.

Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The longest to date face-off in boxing history reportedly took place between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier during the promotional events for their first clash in March 1971. The face-off in the lead-up to their “Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York City lasted about 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

The Usyk vs Fury 2 final pre-fight press conference face-off appears to have set a new record.