Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 final press conference video

Continuing the fight week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury host the final press conference. The pair square off in a highly anticipated rematch on December 21.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine won their first fight in May by split decision, knocking British Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) down in the ninth round along the way. With the victory, he became the first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight.

At the press conference, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury preview their second fight and come face to face.

Also in attendance at Thursday’s press conference, other fighters battling it out on the night. Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine and Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK meet in a super welterweight contest serving as the co-feature.

The UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of Slovakia and Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia clash at heavyweight. An all-British heavyweight matchup pits Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) against David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs).

Also on the card is a super featherweight bout between Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland and Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England. As well, Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) of France goes up against Polish-born, Ukraine-based Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) takes on Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales at featherweight. Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine and Mexico’s Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) duel at heavyweight. Mohammed Alakel (1-0) of Saudi Arabia fights Colombian-born, Spain-based Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs).

The final Usyk vs Fury 2 press conference starts at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT.