Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 final press conference video

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury preview their heavyweight championship rematch

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Continuing the fight week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury host the final press conference. The pair square off in a highly anticipated rematch on December 21.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine won their first fight in May by split decision, knocking British Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) down in the ninth round along the way. With the victory, he became the first four-belt undisputed champion at heavyweight.

At the press conference, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury preview their second fight and come face to face.

Also in attendance at Thursday’s press conference, other fighters battling it out on the night. Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine and Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) of the UK meet in a super welterweight contest serving as the co-feature.

The UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) of Slovakia and Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) of Australia clash at heavyweight. An all-British heavyweight matchup pits Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) against David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs).

Also on the card is a super featherweight bout between Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland and Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England. As well, Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs) of France goes up against Polish-born, Ukraine-based Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Plus, British Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) takes on Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) of Wales at featherweight. Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ukraine and Mexico’s Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) duel at heavyweight. Mohammed Alakel (1-0) of Saudi Arabia fights Colombian-born, Spain-based Joshua Ocampo (8-33-5, 6 KOs).

The final Usyk vs Fury 2 press conference starts at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.