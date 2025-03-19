Photos: Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer first face-off

Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu and American contender Joseph Spencer came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their boxing match. The pair of super welterweights approaches their bout taking place at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW on April 6.

Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) steps through the ropes in his home country after suffering a pair of defeats in the U.S. The 30-year-old Sydney native was eliminated in two and a half rounds by Bakhram Murtazaliev last October and lost a split decision to Sebastian Fundora last March.

‘It’s about not making that mistake again’

“This is the most important fight of my life,” Tim Tszyu said from Bondi Boxing Club in Waterloo, NSW, on Wednesday. “There’s so much on the line, so much to look forward to. Every fight is important, but this one feels different. My focus is really locked in.”

“Looking back at my last fight, it was just a little mistake. If it had gone six, seven, eight rounds – who knows what would have happened? For me, it’s about not making that mistake again. Boxing is a game of inches, and it’s about minimizing those mistakes and gaining the edge.”

“Training back in Sydney has been great. Being home, back at the Rockdale gym, surrounded by familiar faces, has been good. We’ve put in solid work. There’s a lot of talent in Australia, and I’ve had some great sparring sessions with up-and-coming fighters from all over the country. I’m lucky and blessed to be in big-time boxing, competing at the highest level, and doing it here in Australia. It feels like going back to basics, reconnecting with the Aussie fans, and getting back to where it all started.”

Tim Tszyu | No Limit Boxing

“I’ve watched a bit of tape on Joey. I remember first seeing him back when I was in Minnesota, so I’ve had my eye on him for a while. I don’t watch a crazy amount of tape – just enough to understand the basics of what my opponent does well.”

“For me, it’s about keeping it smart. Last time, I went in with the mindset that I could take him out in two rounds. That was going through my head. But a professional fight isn’t two rounds – it’s twelve. I’ve got to be smarter.”

“Every fight is the most important one because there’s always so much to prove. I know what I bring, I know what I possess, and it’s about showing it. It’s about letting the world know we never left.”

“The world is coming to me now. I’ve got an exciting up-and-comer like Joey, and then there’s Keith, who’s hoping for a fight with me on the horizon. It’s a responsibility, and I take it with both hands. I’m representing Australia the right way, bringing big-time boxing back here, and doing big things. I’m proud to represent that.”

Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) makes his international debut and aims for his fourth straight victory. The 24-year-old native of Grand Blanc, Michigan defeated Miguel Angel Hernandez, Janer Gonzalez, and Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, after falling short via seventh-round TKO against Jesus Ramos.

‘I can box, I can brawl – I adjust to what the fight brings’

“This is a great opportunity,” Joey Spencer said. “It’s not every day you get the chance to fight someone in the top 10, a former world champion, and a name as big as Tim’s. This is exactly what I dreamed of as a kid – traveling to someone else’s backyard and trying to take what they have. This is what I wanted to do with my career.”

“When studying Tim, we look at the fights where he performed best, not just the ones he lost. There are things to take from those losses, but we’re preparing for the best and most dangerous version of him. Anything can happen in boxing. He won a lot of fights before his first loss, so obviously, he knows what he’s doing.”

“As for my style, we’ll see how the fight plays out. I can box, I can brawl – I adjust to what the fight brings. I try to be versatile.”

Joey Spencer | No Limit Boxing

“Tim has had a lot of good wins. His fights against Mendoza and Harrison stand out. He handled both of them really well, and that was impressive.”

“This is probably the biggest fight I’ve headlined. I’ve been on some big cards with a lot of media attention, but this is definitely another level. I feel comfortable with it.”

“I first met Tim back in Minnesota, and I thought he put on a great performance that day. I always had a feeling we’d cross paths one day. I want to fight the best in the division, and this is the kind of challenge I’ve been looking for. He’s been on my list of names I wanted to share the ring with, and now it’s happening.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about Tim fighting Keith later in the year, but we’ll see if he makes it there. Right now, all the pressure is on him. He has to win this fight for his career, for what he represents, and for his country. That pressure isn’t on me. Of course, winning is important, but he’s in a must-win situation. We’ll see how he handles it.”

“As for whether he’s mentally vulnerable after his last fight, I don’t know. Everyone handles things differently. I don’t know Tim personally, so we’ll see how he comes in. I’m preparing for the best, most confident version of him – not one that’s struggling with pressure or the effects of a knockout loss. We’re focused on being ready for anything.”

Among the matchups featured on the Tszyu vs Spencer undercard, Venezuelan-born Endry Saavedra (16-1-1, 13 KOs) and Mikkel Nielsen (13-2, 5 KOs) of Denmark square off in a middleweight bout with the WBO International title on the line. Australia’s Brandon Grach (3-0, 2 KOs) and Sydney-based Liam Talivaa (6-1, 2 KOs) of New Zealand meet in a rematch that serves as an eliminator for the Australian heavyweight title.

Koen Mazoudier (12-4-1, 5 KOs) and Dan Hill (7-1, 3 KOs) battle it out for the Australian super welterweight belt. Australia’s Callum Peters (1-0, 1 KO) and Marcus Heywood (9-8-2, 7 KOs) of New Zealand go head-to-head at middleweight.