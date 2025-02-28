Photos: Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela press conference

Subriel Matias and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the press conference. The pair square off at Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on March 1. The 12-round contest serves as the IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) targets his second win in a row following a second-round TKO against Roberto Ramirez last November. The local 32-year-old former champion lost the IBF 140-pound belt by unanimous decision to Liam Paro last June.

“I am happy to be a part of this title elimination fight,” Subriel Matias said. “When I lost the title, I did not give any excuses. I promised myself I would regain the title and bring it back to my hometown. I respect my opponent, but I understand the great rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico.”

“People have seen me fall and get up again. If you have followed my life, you would know that being a fighter was not in the stars for me. I thought I would either be dead or in jail for a long time. I had the opportunity to turn my wrongs into rights.”

Mexico’s Valenzuela (30-3-1, 17 KOs) secured five straight victories since dropping a unanimous decision against Montana Love in June 2022. In his previous bout last October, the 30-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco defeated Jesus Lopez Perez by unanimous decision.

“Thank you to the people of Puerto Rico,” Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela said. “You have given me a warm welcome. I am extremely anxious to get into the ring and represent Mexico in this new edition of Mexico vs Puerto Rico rivalry. This is historical, and I feel the weight and honor of representing Mexico. I understand that this fight has two fighters with the warrior spirit.”

“I also want to thank the media because without them, no one would see the work we put in.”

In Matias vs Valenzuela undercard action

The press conference also featured the fighters battling it out on the Matias vs Valenzuela undercard. Alfredo Santiago (16-2, 7 KOs) defends his WBO NABO super lightweight title in an all-Dominican 10-round contest against former champion Javier Fortuna (39-5-1, 28 KOs).

“I know Fortuna very well,” Alfredo Santiago said. “I hope he comes prepared. This is the most important fight of my life, and I will not let him, or anybody, take my dream away.”

“I am very excited [to be classified No. 1 by the WBO]. I got the call from my manager last night. This is the fruit of our labor.”

Javier Fortuna said, “This fight means so much to me. I’ve wanted to challenge for a title, and this opportunity has been a long time in the making. Many people believe I am in the last stretch of my career, and on Saturday, I plan to prove them otherwise.”

The scheduled 10-round WBA Intercontinental title clash pits Nestor Bravo (23-0, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico against Xolisani Ndongeni (32-6, 19 KOs) of South Africa, also at super lightweight.

“I want to thank God first,” Nestor Bravo said. “Thank you to my opponent for accepting this fight. I know he [Ndongeni] is a good fighter, and I respect him, but nobody is taking the food away from my baby.”

Xolisani Ndongeni said, “I am very thankful for this opportunity. I believe I am in the best shape of my career, and I can’t wait to prove that on Saturday.”

The event is also set to see a heavyweight matchup between Pryce Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York and Trevor Kotara (4-3-1, 1 KOs) of Mesa, Arizona.

In addition, promoter Dmitriy Salita said that five-weight world champion Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, MI will be in attendance at the event.