Photos: Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni make weight

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni successfully weighed in ahead of their bout this Thursday, March 5, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Both fighters hit the required 168-pound limit, making it official for the WBA Continental title.

Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) came in at 167.5 lbs. His opponent – Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) – showed 167.4 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

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Also stepping onto the scales to make it official were the fighters featured on the Butler vs Hiseni undercard. The weigh-ins took place at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal, following the Open Workout.

Cuba’s Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) and Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) weighed in at 199 lbs and 191.5 lbs, respectively. They clash for the WBC Continental Americas title.

Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs for his WBC Continental Americas title defense against Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs). Puerto Rico’s Alamo registered 139.2 lbs.

Check out the current Butler vs Hiseni lineup and official weights below.

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni face off during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Lenar Perez and Isaac Chilemba face off during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Jhon Orobio and Yomar Alamo face off during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Steve Claggett and Alejandro Frias Rodriguez during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Daylen Pepin and Felipe Bocaz during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Dante Tice Oliveira and Patrik Velky during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Moreno Fendero and Shawn McCalman during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

The current Butler vs Hiseni lineup is as follows:

Steven Butler (167.5 lbs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (167.4 lbs)

Lenar Perez (199 lbs) vs. Isaac Chilemba (191.5 lbs)

Jhon Orobio (139.6 lbs) vs. Yomar Alamo (139.2 lbs)

Steve Claggett (142.8 lbs) vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (144.1 lbs)

Daylen Pepin (134.3 lbs) vs. Felipe Bocaz (134.2 lbs)

Dante Tice Oliveira (151.7 lbs) vs. Patrik Velky (148.2 lbs)

Moreno Fendero (167.9 lbs) vs. Shawn McCalman (166.5 lbs)