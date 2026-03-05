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Photos: Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni make weight

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni successfully weigh in for the WBA Continental 168-pound title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Steven Butler posing on the scales during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Ramadan Hiseni in Montreal
Steven Butler during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni successfully weighed in ahead of their bout this Thursday, March 5, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Both fighters hit the required 168-pound limit, making it official for the WBA Continental title.

Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) came in at 167.5 lbs. His opponent – Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) – showed 167.4 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

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Also stepping onto the scales to make it official were the fighters featured on the Butler vs Hiseni undercard. The weigh-ins took place at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal, following the Open Workout.

Cuba’s Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) and Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) weighed in at 199 lbs and 191.5 lbs, respectively. They clash for the WBC Continental Americas title.

Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs for his WBC Continental Americas title defense against Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs). Puerto Rico’s Alamo registered 139.2 lbs.

Check out the current Butler vs Hiseni lineup and official weights below.

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni face off during the weigh-in
Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni face off during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni during the weigh-in
Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Lenar Perez and Isaac Chilemba face off during the weigh-in
Lenar Perez and Isaac Chilemba face off during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Jhon Orobio and Yomar Alamo face off during the weigh-in
Jhon Orobio and Yomar Alamo face off during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Steve Claggett and Alejandro Frias Rodriguez during the weigh-in
Steve Claggett and Alejandro Frias Rodriguez during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Daylen Pepin and Felipe Bocaz during the weigh-in
Daylen Pepin and Felipe Bocaz during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Dante Tice Oliveira and Patrik Velky during the weigh-in
Dante Tice Oliveira and Patrik Velky during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Moreno Fendero and Shawn McCalman during the weigh-in
Moreno Fendero and Shawn McCalman during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

The current Butler vs Hiseni lineup is as follows:

  • Steven Butler (167.5 lbs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (167.4 lbs)
  • Lenar Perez (199 lbs) vs. Isaac Chilemba (191.5 lbs)
  • Jhon Orobio (139.6 lbs) vs. Yomar Alamo (139.2 lbs)
  • Steve Claggett (142.8 lbs) vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (144.1 lbs)
  • Daylen Pepin (134.3 lbs) vs. Felipe Bocaz (134.2 lbs)
  • Dante Tice Oliveira (151.7 lbs) vs. Patrik Velky (148.2 lbs)
  • Moreno Fendero (167.9 lbs) vs. Shawn McCalman (166.5 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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