Photos: Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni make weight

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni successfully weighed in ahead of their bout this Thursday, March 5, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada. Both fighters hit the required 168-pound limit, making it official for the WBA Continental title.
Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) came in at 167.5 lbs. His opponent – Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) – showed 167.4 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Also stepping onto the scales to make it official were the fighters featured on the Butler vs Hiseni undercard. The weigh-ins took place at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal, following the Open Workout.
Cuba’s Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) and Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) weighed in at 199 lbs and 191.5 lbs, respectively. They clash for the WBC Continental Americas title.
Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia tipped the scales at 139.6 lbs for his WBC Continental Americas title defense against Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs). Puerto Rico’s Alamo registered 139.2 lbs.
Check out the current Butler vs Hiseni lineup and official weights below.
The current Butler vs Hiseni lineup is as follows:
- Steven Butler (167.5 lbs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (167.4 lbs)
- Lenar Perez (199 lbs) vs. Isaac Chilemba (191.5 lbs)
- Jhon Orobio (139.6 lbs) vs. Yomar Alamo (139.2 lbs)
- Steve Claggett (142.8 lbs) vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (144.1 lbs)
- Daylen Pepin (134.3 lbs) vs. Felipe Bocaz (134.2 lbs)
- Dante Tice Oliveira (151.7 lbs) vs. Patrik Velky (148.2 lbs)
- Moreno Fendero (167.9 lbs) vs. Shawn McCalman (166.5 lbs)