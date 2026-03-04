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Photos: Butler and Hiseni showcase skills at open workout

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni clash for the WBA Continental super middleweight title this Thursday in Montreal

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Steven Butler speaking during an open workout ahead of his bout against Ramadan Hiseni in Montreal
Steven Butler during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni showcased their skills during an open workout ahead of their bout. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental super middleweight title this Thursday, March 5, at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.

Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) is coming off a TKO victory over Stephane Fondjo last November, securing his third consecutive win.

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Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) is also riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Alexandre Gaumont by decision in his previous outing in December.

The open workout, held at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal, also featured fighters from the Butler vs Hiseni undercard.

  • Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba faces Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas cruiserweight title.
  • Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs).
  • Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France and Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) battle for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title.
  • Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) meets Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-12-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight.
  • Daylen Pepin (1-0) of Canada faces Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-2, 1 KO) at lightweight.
  • Additionally, Canada’s Dante Tice (2-0) and Patrik Velky (2-4-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic square off at super welterweight.
Steven Butler punching mitts during an open workout
Steven Butler during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Ramadan Hiseni shadowboxing during an open workout
Ramadan Hiseni during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Ramadan Hiseni and Steven Butler face off during an open workout
Ramadan Hiseni and Steven Butler face off during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Ramadan Hiseni and Steven Butler posing during an open workout
Ramadan Hiseni and Steven Butler during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Lenar Perez in the ring during an open workout
Lenar Perez during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Isaac Chilemba shadowboxing during an open workout
Isaac Chilemba during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Isaac Chilemba and Lenar Perez face off
Isaac Chilemba and Lenar Perez face off during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Isaac Chilemba and Lenar Perez posing during an open workout
Isaac Chilemba and Lenar Perez during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Jhon Orobio punching mitts during an open workout
Jhon Orobio during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Jhon Orobio speaking during an open workout
Jhon Orobio during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Yomar Alamo punching mitts during an open workout
Yomar Alamo during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Yomar Alamo and Jhon Orobio
Yomar Alamo and Jhon Orobio during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Moreno Fendero punching mitts during an open workout
Moreno Fendero during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Moreno Fendero speaking during an open workout
Moreno Fendero during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Steve Claggett punching mitts during an open workout
Steve Claggett during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Steve Claggett
Steve Claggett during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Daylen Pepin punching mitts during an open workout
Daylen Pepin during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM
Dante Tice Oliveira punching mitts during an open workout
Dante Tice Oliveira during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

The event airs live on Punching Grace and DAZN. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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