Photos: Butler and Hiseni showcase skills at open workout

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni showcased their skills during an open workout ahead of their bout. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental super middleweight title this Thursday, March 5, at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.

Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) is coming off a TKO victory over Stephane Fondjo last November, securing his third consecutive win.

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Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) is also riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Alexandre Gaumont by decision in his previous outing in December.

The open workout, held at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal, also featured fighters from the Butler vs Hiseni undercard.

Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba faces Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas cruiserweight title.

Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs).

Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France and Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) battle for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title.

Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) meets Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-12-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight.

Daylen Pepin (1-0) of Canada faces Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-2, 1 KO) at lightweight.

Additionally, Canada’s Dante Tice (2-0) and Patrik Velky (2-4-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic square off at super welterweight.

Steven Butler during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Ramadan Hiseni during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Ramadan Hiseni and Steven Butler face off during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Ramadan Hiseni and Steven Butler during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Lenar Perez during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Isaac Chilemba during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Isaac Chilemba and Lenar Perez face off during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Isaac Chilemba and Lenar Perez during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Jhon Orobio during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Jhon Orobio during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Yomar Alamo during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Yomar Alamo and Jhon Orobio during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Moreno Fendero during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Moreno Fendero during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Steve Claggett during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Steve Claggett during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Daylen Pepin during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

Dante Tice Oliveira during an open workout at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 2, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM

The event airs live on Punching Grace and DAZN. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.