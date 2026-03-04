Photos: Butler and Hiseni showcase skills at open workout

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni showcased their skills during an open workout ahead of their bout. The two fighters clash for the WBA Continental super middleweight title this Thursday, March 5, at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada.
Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) is coming off a TKO victory over Stephane Fondjo last November, securing his third consecutive win.
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Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) is also riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Alexandre Gaumont by decision in his previous outing in December.
The open workout, held at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal, also featured fighters from the Butler vs Hiseni undercard.
Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba faces Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas cruiserweight title.
Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs).
Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France and Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) battle for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title.
Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) meets Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-12-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight.
Daylen Pepin (1-0) of Canada faces Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-2, 1 KO) at lightweight.
Additionally, Canada’s Dante Tice (2-0) and Patrik Velky (2-4-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic square off at super welterweight.
The event airs live on Punching Grace and DAZN. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.