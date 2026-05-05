Photos: Spence Jr and Tszyu face off at press conference

Errol Spence Jr and Tim Tszyu previewed their bout and faced off at a launch press conference. The former champions square off on Saturday, July 25, headlining PBC PPV live on Prime Video from Australia. The venue for the event, along with ticket information, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The 36-year-old Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, is a former unified IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion who returns to the ring after his defeat to Terence Crawford in mid-2023.

Sydney’s 31-year-old Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) is a former WBO super welterweight titleholder, riding a two-fight winning streak since his loss to Sebastian Fundora in their rematch last July.

The bout is set to be contested at super welterweight, with the number of rounds yet to be announced.

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Here’s what the fighters had to say at the launch press conference in Las Vegas.

‘There’s no knock on Tszyu for losing to Sebastian Fundora’

“Tszyu has been dismissive of me,” said Spence Jr. “He’s saying his little things about how he’s gonna retire me. At the end of the day, it’s a war. He’s coming to retire me and take my name. I’m coming to conquer his country. I’ll shake his hand after the fight, but right now it’s game time.”

“I’ve got more energy and I’m gonna be mentally and physically better. I know why people will say what they’re gonna say, and I’d say the same if I was on the outside. But we’re gonna be putting on a good show.”

“I’m always looking for a high and that’s why I wanted to go into a foreign territory with all these fans going against me. That’s gonna be a great moment.”

“Of course there’s a little difficulty getting a rhythm down working with Ronnie Shields for the first time, but once you get that down, everything is good from that point. I feel like a kid again in school learning new tricks of the trade.”

Participants during the Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu launch press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. speaks during a press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

“There’s a first time for everything. I’m definitely looking forward to beating him in Australia and disappointing all those people.”

“I’m taking it one fight at a time. I’m not mapping out anything. I’m going with the flow and enjoying the whole process. You have to live in the moment.”

“I feel mentally sharper right now. This layoff gave me time to reflect a lot and recover. I’ve been boxing for a long time at the top level, ever since the amateurs. I needed this break. Even after my car accident, I never took a break. After the eye injury they told me I couldn’t work out, but I was still walking eight to 10 miles a day trying to keep my weight down. I enjoyed this layoff because it gave me a lot of clarity. I feel rejuvenated.”

“There’s no knock on Tszyu for losing to Sebastian Fundora. Fundora would be a hard opponent for anybody. He’s so tall and now he’s using his distance and his range. Tszyu put on a hard fight and never gave up.”

Ronnie Shields speaks while Errol Spence Jr. sits on the right during a press event on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. speaks during a press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

I wouldn’t take this fight if I thought I was gonna lose

“The question is, what does Errol Spence Jr. have in the tank after three years off,” Tszyu said. “Our plan is to bring the heat and reintroduce him to the game right away.”

“I wouldn’t take this fight if I thought I was gonna lose. If I had a glimpse of that thought, I wouldn’t be here. I’m taking this fight because I’m gonna win.”

“I understand facing a volume-punching southpaw from facing Fundora. I think Spence will be easier to hit. We’ll have a new game plan this time around and be ready for everything.”

“I’m gonna bring it from round one. He’s the one who’s had three years off. I’m not rusty. My wheels are gonna be in motion. I’ll be ready to jump on him.”

Tim Tszyu speaks during a press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

“My family is 55-0 in Australia, so I think it’s a big advantage. Numbers don’t lie and we’re gonna keep it going. It’s a massive fight in Australia and worldwide.”

“I’ve got plenty in the tank. I feel like I’ve learned and experienced a lot in the last few years. Training in different places and fighting unorthodox type of fighters all give me an advantage.”

“The biggest advantage to have Jeff Fenech as my trainer is that I’ll be training and fighting in Australia. Stylistically Jeff was an inside fighter who brings the heat and aggression, and that’s what I am. As much as I’ve tried to jab and box, I’m a forward-fighting type of guy. I like to bring the heat and that’s what I plan to do in this fight.”

“I’ve always been the type of guy who’s been willing to take fights anywhere. They’re calling this one of the biggest fights in Australian boxing history and that means a lot to me to have that type of accomplishment.”

Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu during a faceoff at a press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu during a faceoff at a press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu during a press conference on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop / Premier Boxing Champions

The bouts featured on the Spence Jr. vs Tszyu undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

The event local date in Australia is Sunday, July 26.