Photos: Shields and Crews-Dezurn showcase skills at media workout

Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn showcased their skills at a media workout ahead of their rematch. The two fighters square off on February 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, and Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, first met nearly 10 years ago, when both fighters made their professional debuts. Shields walked away with the win, defeating Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision.

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Stepping through the ropes next Sunday in Detroit, three-division undisputed champion Shields, 30, makes the first defense of her heavyweight title and looks to prove her supremacy.

“Franchon’s been playing the victim this entire promotion,” Shields said. “She’s more worried about what I’m doing. Is she dangerous? Yes. I’m not overlooking her. She’s a competitor just like me. I don’t dislike her, it’s just business.”

“I don’t care who’s in the ring, I’m going to get them out because I love winning and proving I’m the greatest.”

Claressa Shields during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields shadowboxing during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields mitt work during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

‘Well-deserved victory and recognition’

38-year-old Crews-Dezurn looks to avenge her loss in their first fight with Shields and become a champion in her new weight class.

“I feel the hurdles of this promotion coming in as the B-side fighter,” Crews-Dezurn said. “I know I can’t leave this fight in the judges’ hands fighting in her hometown.”

“The ‘Heavy Hitting Diva’ was conceived from birth. Everything I’ve gone through in life has shaped who I am and what I bring to the ring. I’m going to continue fighting this fight against Claressa until I get the well-deserved victory and recognition.”

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Franchon Crews-Dezurn during a media workout at Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida, on February 12, 2026 | Salita Promotions

Among the bouts featured on the Shields vs Crews-Dezurn undercard, Philadelphia’s Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) and Houston’s Joseph George (13-1, 8 KOs) clash at light heavyweight.

Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) of Australia defends her WBA light heavyweight title against Houston-based Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn.

Samantha Worthington (12-0, 7 KOs) of Lexington, Kentucky, defends her interim WBA super lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (20-16-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina.