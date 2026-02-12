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Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 undercard: Atif Oberlton faces Joseph George

Also on the Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 undercard, Che Kenneally faces Danielle Perkins, Samantha Worthington meets Edith Soledad Matthysse

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Atif Oberlton during his boxing match
Atif Oberlton during his bout against Ernest Amuzu at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on January 1, 2022. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Atif Oberlton and Joseph George is confirmed, along with other matchups for the undercard of Claressa Shields vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2. The event takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on February 22.

Philadelphia’s Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) and Houston’s George (13-1, 8 KOs) face off in a scheduled 10-round light heavyweight bout. Oberlton puts his WBA Continental USA title on the line, while the US WBC belt is also at stake.

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Unbeaten 27-year-old southpaw Oberlton won three fights last year by way of stoppage against Vaughn Alexander, Chown Sims, and Joaquin Berroa Lugo. George, 36, made his ring return last March with a third-round TKO over Robert Burwell, bouncing back from a decision defeat to Raiko Santana in late 2022.

“I want to stay active, but I also want to fight the right opponents and keep climbing,” Oberlton said. “My goal is to be a superstar, dominate the division, and show the world who I am. Salita gives me the platform to do that.”

In other Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 undercard bouts

Also on the card, Australia’s Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA light heavyweight title against Houston-based Brooklyn native Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs).

Samantha Worthington (12-0, 7 KOs) of Lexington, KY, defends her interim WBA super lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Edith Soledad Matthysse (20-16-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina.

Among the prelims, Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) and James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, square off at heavyweight.

A featherweight bout pits Savannah Tini (6-0, 2 KOs) of Troy, Michigan, against Vaida Masiokaite (11-29-6, 1 KO) of Lithuania.

In the main event, Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, defends her undisputed heavyweight title in a rematch against unified WBA and WBC super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia.

The current lineup is as follows:

  • Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs), heavyweight
  • Atif Oberlton (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Joseph George (13-1, 8 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Che Kenneally (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Samantha Worthington (12-0, 7 KOs) vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse (20-16-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight title
  • Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. James Evans (9-2-1, 7 KOs), heavyweight
  • Savannah Tini (2-4, 1 KO) vs. Vaida Masiokaite (11-29-6, 1 KO), featherweight
  • Garrett Rice Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super featherweight
  • Jaquan McElroy (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, middleweight
  • Lance Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, super lightweight
  • Jasmine Hampton (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, bantamweight
  • Shannel Butler (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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