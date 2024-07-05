Subscribe
Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan official for 135 lbs title in Newark

Shakur Stevenson defends WBC lightweight title against Artem Harutyunyan live on ESPN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan on weight for world title in Newark, New Jersey
Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan at the weigh-in ceremony for their world title bout at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, USA on July 6, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Champion Shakur Stevenson and challenger Artem Harutyunyan successfully made weight for their world title bout on July 6. The 12-round contest serves as the main event live on ESPN from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark’s southpaw Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 134.1 lbs for the first defense of his WBC lightweight title. Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) of Germany by way of Armenia showed 134.8 lbs for his first attempt to become world champion.

Referee Allen Huggins is the third man in the ring for the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan clash. The ringside judges are Lynne Carter, Mark Lyson and Guido Cavalleri.

Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan
Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas defends his WBC super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Brazil. Both fighters also successfully made the required championship limit. Foster came in at 129.9 lbs for the third defense of his belt. Conceicao was 129.5 lbs for his fourth try to claim one of four major straps.

Robson Conceicao
Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
O'Shaquie Foster
O’Shaquie Foster | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
O'Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao
O’Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
O'Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao
O’Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
O'Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao
O’Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the ESPN-televised card, Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia and Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico square off in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Davis tipped the scales at 134.8 lbs. Madueno declared 134.7 lbs.

Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno
Keyshawn Davis and Miguel Madueno | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In an eight-round lightweight telecast opener, Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio goes up against Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The fighters were 134.8 lbs and 135.8 lbs, respectively.

Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason and Luis Lebron
Abdullah Mason and Luis Lebron | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason and Luis Lebron
Abdullah Mason and Luis Lebron | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The complete Stevenson vs Harutyunyan lineup and weights look as the following:

Main card (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Shakur Stevenson (134.1) vs. Artem Harutyunyan (134.8), 12 rounds, lightweight – Stevenson’s WBC title
  • O’Shaquie Foster (129.9) vs. Robson Conceicao (129.5), 12 rounds, super featherweight – Foster’s WBC title
  • Keyshawn Davis (134.8) vs. Miguel Madueno (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Abdullah Mason (134.8) vs. Luis Lebron (135.8), 8 rounds, lightweight

Prelims (ESPN+)

  • William Foster III (130.4) vs. Eridson Garcia (130.7), 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Keith Colon (125.3) vs. Hunter Turbyfill (124.1), 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Kelvin Davis (142.9) vs. Kevin Johnson (142.5), 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Ali Feliz (219.5) vs. Robinson Perez (245.1), 4 rounds, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

