Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan official for 135 lbs title in Newark

Champion Shakur Stevenson and challenger Artem Harutyunyan successfully made weight for their world title bout on July 6. The 12-round contest serves as the main event live on ESPN from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark’s southpaw Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 134.1 lbs for the first defense of his WBC lightweight title. Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) of Germany by way of Armenia showed 134.8 lbs for his first attempt to become world champion.

Referee Allen Huggins is the third man in the ring for the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan clash. The ringside judges are Lynne Carter, Mark Lyson and Guido Cavalleri.

In the co-main event, O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas defends his WBC super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao (18-2-1, 9 KOs) of Brazil. Both fighters also successfully made the required championship limit. Foster came in at 129.9 lbs for the third defense of his belt. Conceicao was 129.5 lbs for his fourth try to claim one of four major straps.

Also on the ESPN-televised card, Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia and Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico square off in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Davis tipped the scales at 134.8 lbs. Madueno declared 134.7 lbs.

In an eight-round lightweight telecast opener, Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio goes up against Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The fighters were 134.8 lbs and 135.8 lbs, respectively.

The complete Stevenson vs Harutyunyan lineup and weights look as the following:

Main card (ESPN, ESPN+)

Shakur Stevenson (134.1) vs. Artem Harutyunyan (134.8), 12 rounds, lightweight – Stevenson’s WBC title

O’Shaquie Foster (129.9) vs. Robson Conceicao (129.5), 12 rounds, super featherweight – Foster’s WBC title

Keyshawn Davis (134.8) vs. Miguel Madueno (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason (134.8) vs. Luis Lebron (135.8), 8 rounds, lightweight

Prelims (ESPN+)