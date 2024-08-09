Photos: Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr final press conference

Serhii Bohachuk defends his interim WBC 154-pound title against Vergil Ortiz Jr on August 10 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event live on DAZN. At the final press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and came face to face.

LA-based 29-year-old Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza in March. 26-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas fights for his first major belt and looks to remain undefeated.

“Big fight coming up. I’m ready for this fight. I hope Vergil is ready too,” Serhii Bohachuk said. “This Saturday will be hard, come and see.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr said: “First and foremost, I want to thank everyone on my team, my dad, Robert, Hector Beltran, Charles, Pita, everyone at the gym supporting me, everyone back home in Grand Prairie, Texas. I just feel like boxing is what I was made for. We put in all this hard work, it all goes back from that day after kindergarten till now. This Saturday, I will be a world champion.”

Among the bouts featured on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard, Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan faces Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts in a 10-round contest at super welterweight. As well, Kenneth Sims Jr (20-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago takes on Jair Valtierra (17-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round matchup at super lightweight.

Plus, Coachella-based champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida defends her IBF flyweight title in a 10-round clash against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. In addition, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California and Joel Iriarte (3-1, 1 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts meet in a six-round battle at welterweight.