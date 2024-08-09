Subscribe
Photos: Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr final press conference

Serhii Bohachuk defends interim WBC super welterweight title against Vergil Ortiz Jr in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr primed for title fight in Las Vegas
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr at the press conference ahead of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on August 10, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Serhii Bohachuk defends his interim WBC 154-pound title against Vergil Ortiz Jr on August 10 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event live on DAZN. At the final press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and came face to face.

LA-based 29-year-old Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza in March. 26-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas fights for his first major belt and looks to remain undefeated.

“Big fight coming up. I’m ready for this fight. I hope Vergil is ready too,” Serhii Bohachuk said. “This Saturday will be hard, come and see.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr said: “First and foremost, I want to thank everyone on my team, my dad, Robert, Hector Beltran, Charles, Pita, everyone at the gym supporting me, everyone back home in Grand Prairie, Texas. I just feel like boxing is what I was made for. We put in all this hard work, it all goes back from that day after kindergarten till now. This Saturday, I will be a world champion.”

Among the bouts featured on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard, Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan faces Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts in a 10-round contest at super welterweight. As well, Kenneth Sims Jr (20-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago takes on Jair Valtierra (17-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round matchup at super lightweight.

Plus, Coachella-based champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida defends her IBF flyweight title in a 10-round clash against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. In addition, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California and Joel Iriarte (3-1, 1 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts meet in a six-round battle at welterweight.

