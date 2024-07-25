Photos: Serhii Bohachuk & Vergil Ortiz Jr show off skills at media workout

Following a launch press conference, at a media workout, Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr showed off their skills and previewed the upcoming bout. Ukraine’s interim WBC super welterweight champion and the undefeated contender of Grand Prairie, Texas square off at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10.

“I am feeling great. I wanted this fight because Vergil is a great fighter,” 29-year-old Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) said from Golden Boy HQ in Los Angeles. “Vergil was the best fighter in the 147-division and in the 154 division he is one of the best fighters. He is now ranked No.1 on BoxRec. I wanted a fight with him because he is one of the best boxers.”

“Yes, I may have sparred with him before but sparring is sparring. In a fight – it’s different. I know Vergil – he is strong, he is smart, he has a good punch, he has good conditioning. He is a good fighter, but I am better.”

“I want to show my fans great fights. I am interested in fighting the best boxers not the easy boxers. If it is not interesting to me, then it is not interesting to people.”

“I think this is going to be the best fight of the year because I know Vergil. He is strong and I am strong too.”

Serhii Bohachuk | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Serhii Bohachuk | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Serhii Bohachuk | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Serhii Bohachuk | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

26-year-old Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) said: “I feel physically, mentally and emotionally great. I am ready to go – I am ready to get in the ring right now.”

“We know sparring is sparring. Fighting each other is different. With 10-ounce gloves with no headgear – let’s see what really happens.”

“This is the [division] where I need to be. I don’t have anything to prove to anyone.”

“All eyes are on Bohachuk right now. We’re not looking past him at all. We have a big test ahead with him and we are not worried about anyone else.”

“I think my power carries over to 154. I don’t think I’m some devastating knockout puncher. I never saw myself like that. I just pick the right shots, and I place them at the right place, at the right time. That’s all it is.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr pose | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Among the bouts featured on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard, Coachella-based Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida defends her IBF flyweight title against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. Other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.