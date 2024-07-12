Subscribe
Photos: Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr first face-off

Serhii Bohachuk defends interim WBC super welterweight title against Vergil Ortiz Jr in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr primed for title fight in Las Vegas
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr at a launch press conference for their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on August 10, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
At a launch press conference, Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time. The contest features the interim WBC super welterweight champion of Ukraine up against the unbeaten contender of Grand Prairie, Texas. The bout serves as the main event live on DAZN from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10.

“I wanted to fight this fight now,” said LA-based 29-year-old Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs). “I like it, I like the challenge. This fight can be very beneficial for both of us. Let’s go! I can’t wait to give Ukraine an opportunity to show a lot of pride. It’s going to be a war!”

26-year-old Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) said: “I am so grateful! Me and Golden Boy just resigned another multi-year contract. I want to thank my dad, first of all, and Robert Garcia, I just want to share my gratitude. We’ve been training since I was five years old. Hard work every day. I didn’t have anything growing up. To be able to to give my siblings something, you know, to help them – I want them to to have all the stuff I wasn’t able to have.”

“Come August 10, you know it’s going to be a good fight. I don’t think guys understand this is going to be a war.”

Serhii Bohachuk
Serhii Bohachuk | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Serhii Bohachuk
Serhii Bohachuk | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Also in attendance at the press conference was Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida. The Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion makes the second defense of her title against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile.

“It feels great to be back on a Golden Boy promotions card,” Gabriela Fundora said. “Shout out to Sampson Boxing! It is going to be a great card. It’s going to be fireworks, from head-to-toe, and I hope you all enjoy Aug. 10!”

Gabriela Fundora
Gabriela Fundora | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gabriela Fundora
Gabriela Fundora | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Other bouts featured on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

