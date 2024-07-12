Photos: Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr first face-off

At a launch press conference, Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time. The contest features the interim WBC super welterweight champion of Ukraine up against the unbeaten contender of Grand Prairie, Texas. The bout serves as the main event live on DAZN from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10.

“I wanted to fight this fight now,” said LA-based 29-year-old Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs). “I like it, I like the challenge. This fight can be very beneficial for both of us. Let’s go! I can’t wait to give Ukraine an opportunity to show a lot of pride. It’s going to be a war!”

26-year-old Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) said: “I am so grateful! Me and Golden Boy just resigned another multi-year contract. I want to thank my dad, first of all, and Robert Garcia, I just want to share my gratitude. We’ve been training since I was five years old. Hard work every day. I didn’t have anything growing up. To be able to to give my siblings something, you know, to help them – I want them to to have all the stuff I wasn’t able to have.”

“Come August 10, you know it’s going to be a good fight. I don’t think guys understand this is going to be a war.”

Also in attendance at the press conference was Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida. The Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion makes the second defense of her title against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile.

“It feels great to be back on a Golden Boy promotions card,” Gabriela Fundora said. “Shout out to Sampson Boxing! It is going to be a great card. It’s going to be fireworks, from head-to-toe, and I hope you all enjoy Aug. 10!”

Other bouts featured on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.