Photos: Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer press conference

World champion Sandy Ryan and challenger Mikaela Mayer previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN from The Theater at MSG in New York on September 27.

Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) of England makes the third defense of her WBO welterweight title. Former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California makes her second attempt to land a world title in her second weight class. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“We’ve known each other since amateur days,” Sandy Ryan said. “I was on the Great Britain team, she was on the USA team, and we used to do training camps and spar. I’ve always respected her as a fighter, and I’ve always said that. I don’t respect her as a person now with how she’s been leading up to this fight.”

“The first time I came over to America was for the Jessica McCaskill fight, and Mikaela was not at 147 then, so what she’s just said there, I’ll let you all decide on your opinion…”

“I never came over here to trouble Mikaela. I came over here to better my own career. You see a lot of fighters-top-end fighters, UK fighters-come over to America because the training is great here. The sparring is great. The trainers are great. You see fighters doing that to better their career, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Mikaela Mayer said: “I mean, we do know each other from the amateur days. She said she respected me. Then you would think I’d get some type of… ‘Hey, Mikaela, guess what? I’m coming to train in America, at your gym, with your coaches and your team. Like, aren’t you excited?'”

“None of that happened. So, obviously, in my mind, she knew she was doing something a little bit shady. She knew there was going to be some problems with that. And she knew I was at welterweight. It was no secret that I was at welterweight. I was slowly moving up over the year.”

“This was all really a blessing in disguise. Like, I should thank Sandy, honestly, because I had to reroute everything, and I feel like I’m in a better position for it. I have Kofi Jantuah in my corner, who I’m extremely happy with. And they say you can’t learn so much at this stage in your career, but that’s not true for me. I always feel like I’m growing and getting better. We put in some good months together, so I’m excited to go out there and show that.”

The co-main event pits Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) against Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

“Every opponent presents something different, and Damian Sosa is no exception,” Xander Zayas said. “I feel like he’s going to come in and be a Mexican warrior. I’m expecting the best Damian Sosa ever. He has prepared for this fight like he never has before in his life.”

“He’s coming to fight. He’s going to throw a lot of punches and put a lot of pressure on me. But I’m ready for that.”

“He will not mess with my game plan. Everybody has tried. Nineteen fights, and they just haven’t been successful. I’m focused. I know what I have to do. I’m hungry to become a world champion at 154 pounds, and that is not going to change. I’m going to go in there. I’m going to perform. I’m going to be focused, locked in, and have fun like I always do.”

Damian Sosa said: “The fight with Xander had been in the works for a little while. It had been mentioned to me before, but because of a loss I had, this fight was delayed a bit. But now that the opportunity has come up again. And now that I’m training with Robert Garcia, it couldn’t have come at a better time in my career.”

“Xander knows how to adapt. I also know how to adapt, and I think that will make this fight very exciting. I’m still progressing and I’m still trying to improve my conditioning, my technique, and my strategy. Boxing isn’t just a sport where you go out and throw punches, and that’s something I’ve gradually understood.”

“I’m a Mexican fighter, and I think that’s how I started my career—being a fighter who throws lots of punches. But, thank God I’ve had the opportunity to work with very good trainers who have helped me improve.”

In the main card opener, Bruce Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York faces Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

“You know I’m always fired up, man,” Bruce Carrington said. “You know we’re here in my hometown. It’s always going to be a great show whenever ‘Shu Shu’ steps in the ring, and I’m just ready to perform.”

“His fighting style is very interesting. I noticed certain things that he brings to the table that’s different from your average boxer. That is going to make for an exciting fight come this Friday.”

“I’ve never called him a speed bump on my way to a title shot, but I just know what my goals are. I just want him to understand and know that I am fully focused on this fight. Just be ready.”

Sulaiman Segawa said: “That [last fight] was awesome. That was good. So I’m looking to put on another performance. Like the underdog, we always take one round at a time.”

“I just need to come and show him what I got. It’s as simple as that. That’s what the underdog does.”

“I don’t feel like [he’s looking past me]. I just need to get in there and do my job.”

Atop the Ryan vs Mayer prelims, Vito Mielnicki Jr (19-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey takes on Khalil El Harraz (16-5-1, 2 KOs) of Italy. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light middleweight.

“My dad and I came here to the Miguel Cotto versus Austin Trout fight, and I told my dad that I’m going to fight here one day,” Vito Mielnicki Jr said. “And to be here and to be a part of this event is truly a blessing. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, and I’m going to put on a great performance Friday night.”

“Every fight I prepare the same, like it’s championship-level fight. Whoever’s in there, one shot could change the fight any night. You could be against a guy who is 0-30. It doesn’t matter who it is. One shot could change the fight. So we came in fully prepared and had a great camp in Houston. We’re ready to go Friday night.”

Also on the card, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (13-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Yomar Alamo (22-2-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

“I love fighting in New York, so I’m happy to be back,” Tiger Johnson said. I’m just happy to be back and put on a better performance than my last fight.”

“I think [this is my toughest fight on paper]. But I’m going to keep proving why I’m here.”

“This is just business. I’ve been having pressure my whole life, so it’s nothing. This ain’t nothing I can’t handle.”

Among other bouts, Elvis Rodriguez (16-1-1,13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and San Antonio’s Kendo Castaneda (21-6, 9 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Floyd Diaz (12-0, 3 KOs) of Las Vegas and Mario Hernandez (12-4-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico meet in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Rohan Polanco (13-0, 8 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-4-1, 22 KOs) of Argentina go toe-to-toe in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.