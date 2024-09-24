Full fight video: Mikaela Mayer scores 10-round decision against Silvia Bortot

Mikaela Mayer is back in the ring on September 27, when she takes on Sandy Ryan at The Theater at MSG in New York. Going up the British defending WBO welterweight titleholder, the former unified super featherweight champion looks to become a two-division queen.

Mayer’s most recent win goes back to last September, when she made her third consecutive ring appearance in the UK. Going through the ropes in Manchester, the Woodland Hills, California native faced Silvia Bortot of Italy. The super lightweight bout went the full distance, and after 10 rounds, referee Steve Gray scored the fight 100-90 in favor of the American.

Challenging Ryan on Friday in New York, Mikaela Mayer makes her second attempt to land the 147 lbs belt. In her previous outing in January in Liverpool, the 34-year-old dropped a split decision against Natasha Jonas in her bid to claim the IBF strap.