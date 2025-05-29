Photos: Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti face off ahead of BIC boxing showdown

Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their bout taking place at the BIC in Bournemouth, England, on July 26. The pair meet in a 12-round main event with three straps on the line.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Garner (17-0, 8 KOs) of Southampton, Hampshire brings his EBU European belt to the ring. Watford’s 34-year-old Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) holds the British and Commonwealth titles. The fighters faced off at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England – the home of Southampton FC – and previewed their all-English showdown at a launch press conference.

“Obviously every British boxer wants to win the British title and he has got the Commonwealth as well, while I’ve got the European,” Ryan Garner said. “I want to make history. I don’t believe anyone from Southampton has ever won the British, Commonwealth and European titles at the same time. I am under no illusions this is the biggest fight of my career, amateur or pro – I know Reece is a very, very good fighter.”

“He has got all my respect and, yeah, there will be fireworks on fight night. Be sure not to miss it.”

“His record as a puncher speaks for itself. He’s had nearly as many knockouts as I have had fights. So he is a big puncher and I know that. But I know that if the Ryan Garner – who I know is capable – turns up, I know that I can come away with the win. But it will be the hardest fight of my career.”

“It is just going to be an exciting fight and I am looking forward to it and putting on a good show. I just think what I am capable of is more than enough to win, but it will be a tough fight.”

Reece Bellotti at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Reece Bellotti said, “This moment is massive and it is definitely the biggest in my career too. Unfortunately for viewers, there is not going to be a huge amount of beef between me and Garner because we respect each other and where we are in our careers.”

“I expect the hardest fight of my career also, and I will train accordingly. I am in good form, I feel good, and moving up in weight has massively helped me. I am just looking forward to the fight.”

“For me, Ryan is definitely up there. I know people will look at Ray Ford because he was a world champion, but there is no reason why I can’t win a world title – also Ryan. Every time I get in there, I view it as the hardest by far, and Ryan is up there for me.”

“I don’t really use power anymore as a factor for me because I learned the hard way before doing that when I got beat. I just relied on it and thought it was the only thing I needed. There is a lot more to the game and I have learned that now. I am not just a one-trick pony now, and that will pay dividends on the night.”

Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti come face-to-face at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Danny Quartermaine faces Royston Barney-Smith in co-feature

The co-feature is an all-English matchup between Warwick’s Danny Quartermaine (12-0-1, 4 KOs) and Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) of Poole, Dorset. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight. Quartermaine’s IBF and WBO belts are on the line.

In his previous outing late last year, 27-year-old Quartermaine faced Jack Bateson in a bout that ended in a second-round technical draw due to a cut caused by an accidental clash of heads. 21-year-old Barney-Smith is fresh off a points decision victory over Cesar Ignacio Paredes in April.

Danny Quartermaine at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“Royston came and approached me about the fight in a very respectful manner,” Danny Quartermaine said. “With the way he did it, I thought, why not give him that opportunity? Boxing is about opportunities and I am more than willing to put my belts on the line and fight a good level of opponent.”

“People have seen me in the past coming forward, being aggressive and putting it on my opponent. In the last couple of fights, I think you have actually seen me box as well. I’ve got a jab in my repertoire and I do use it when I can. I think the mix of styles could be very interesting or, as you saw at the weekend, it could be boring. I don’t think it will be one of those fights between me and Royston. I think it will gain the crowd’s attention and there is a lot to fight for.”

Royston Barney-Smith at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Royston Barney-Smith said, “I have been trying to get one of these fights for a long time now and, thankfully, Danny has allowed me to fight for his two belts – and they do look very nice over there. I am coming for them. He is a champion, he is going to come and defend his belts, so I will rise to the occasion and do the job.”

“He is an aggressive fighter and he does a good job at it, a great job. I am looking forward to exploit him in ways I know I can – and I know I will.”

Royston Barney-Smith and Danny Quartermaine come face-to-face at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Royston Barney-Smith and Danny Quartermaine at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Royston Barney-Smith, Ryan Garner, Reece Bellotti, and Ryan Garner at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on May 28, 2025 | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Other bouts featured on the Garner vs Bellotti undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.