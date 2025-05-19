Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti set for July in Bournemouth, England

The bout between Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti headlines a Queensberry boxing card on July 26 at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. The pair square off in a 12-round contest at super featherweight.

Making his second ring appearance of the year, unbeaten Garner (17-0, 8 KOs) of Southampton, Hampshire puts his EBU European title on the line. In his previous bout at the same venue in March, the unbeaten 27-year-old scored a unanimous decision over Salvador Jimenez.

Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) is riding a six-fight winning streak since being stopped by Raymond Ford in August 2021, which was his third loss in a row. The 34-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire was in action in February in Manchester, where he defeated Michael Gomez via 10th-round RTD on the Catterall vs Barboza undercard.

Going up against Ryan Garner in Bournemouth in July, Reece Bellotti brings his British and Commonwealth belts to the ring.

“This is the fight to make in the super featherweight division,” said Queensberry promoter Frank Warren. “A real cracker that will deliver the goods in a big way.”

“I was delighted with how our first promotion in Bournemouth turned out in March, with a sell-out crowd at an absolutely terrific venue at the BIC. It couldn’t have worked out any better, and I am very happy to be making a return visit in July.”

“For Ryan, this is the sort of fight he needs to bring him up to, ultimately, world title contention, which is where we see his journey heading. We know Reece is a quality fighter with a strong following himself and, most importantly, both men bring entertainment value for the fans.”

“July 26 is most definitely a date to circle in your diaries, and it is a fight not to be missed.”

The bouts featured on the Garner vs Bellotti undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.