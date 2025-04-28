Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero Fight Week faceoff at Empire State Building

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero come face-to-face for the first time during Fight Week ahead of their bout at Times Square, NYC

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero went face-to-face for the first time during Fight Week on Monday at the Empire State Building in New York. The welterweight contenders approach their main event bout taking place at Times Square on May 2.

Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA steps through the ropes for the first time since his fight with Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) last April in Brooklyn. Las Vegas’ former WBA super lightweight champion “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) targets his second straight victory since dropping his title to Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz last March.

The first Fight Week face-off also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. San Francisco’s former two-weight champion Haney returns to the ring in a welterweight bout against former unified 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA.

Plus, Brooklyn’s two-division champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) and Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA square off in a world championship bout. Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight title is on the line. Unbeaten interim WBO 140-pound champion Barboza Jr. looks to claim the full belt.

Ryan Garcia at Empire State Building in New York
Ryan Garcia at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York
Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero face off at Empire State Building in New York
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero come face-to-face at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero face off at Empire State Building in New York
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero come face-to-face at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Devin Haney at Empire State Building in New York
Devin Haney at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Jose Ramirez at Empire State Building in New York
Jose Ramirez at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez face off at Empire State Building in New York
Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez come face-to-face at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez at Empire State Building in New York
Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Teofimo Lopez at Empire State Building in New York
Teofimo Lopez at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Teofimo Lopez at Empire State Building in New York
Teofimo Lopez at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Arnold Barboza Jr at Empire State Building in New York
Arnold Barboza Jr at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom
Arnold Barboza Jr at Empire State Building in New York
Arnold Barboza Jr at Empire State Building in New York, NY, April 28, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom

The Garcia vs Romero preliminary action sees Chicago’s Levale Whittington (1-2-1, 1 KO) up against Reito Tsutsumi of Japan. The latter makes his pro boxing debut. The pair meet at featherweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.