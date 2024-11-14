Photos: Randy Costa & Brandon Davis go face to face at BKMMA 8 press conference

Randy Costa and Brandon Davis battle it out for the vacant BKMMA bantamweight title on November 15 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS. The pair squares off in a five-round clash, headlining the eighth edition of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA. At the pre-fight press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face.

Also partaking in the BKMMA 8 press conference were other fighters featured on the card. Chase Sherman and Maurice Greene square off at heavyweight. Jason Knight and Joshua Weems go head-to-head at featherweight.

“All these brave athletes are gonna go to war soon and put it all on the line,” said former UFC welterweight title challenger and Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA founder, Jorge Masvidal. “A lot of these guys have won multiple Fight of the Night awards, so this is really our biggest and best show yet. It’s definitely the most pumped I’ve been for a fight night. It’s matched so evenly, I just can’t wait for the cage to close.

“The community here is amazing and they always treat us really well. We have some local legends on this card and it feels good to deliver this card to a community that’s always been good to us. The guys who fight in Mississippi know that the crowd comes out and they come for violence. This is a fight town.

Jorge Masvidal | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

“It’s amazing to be crowning another Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Champion, especially with it being these two guys. They’re everything this company stands for. We’re about champions who persevere, get after it and be as violent as possible on your way through it.

“We booked the main event for a reason, because that’s the most likely to be Fight of the Night, but there are a lot of fights that could steal the show. Those guys in the co-main event are wild and dangerous, plus you can feel the tension between Jason and Joshua right now, because no one on Friday night is gonna give an inch.”

Randy Costa vs Brandon Davis for BKMMA bantamweight title

“I’m very thankful for this position that I’m in up on that poster and I just can’t wait to get in there on Friday night,” said Randy Costa of Taunton, MA. “I just have to go out there and believe in myself and trust the work I’ve been doing. He beat me about five years ago and I’m excited to get back in there with him on Friday night. We’re gonna tear the roof off that place.

“He can be a five-round fighter, I can be a five minute fighter. But you have to get through that first five minutes. Nobody knows how the fight is going to end, but saying it’s a five round fight is just a formality, it’s definitely not going five rounds.”

“Winning this title would put a stamp on all the hard work I’ve put in. Most importantly it gives me the platform to go out there and display my talents and express myself.”

Randy Costa | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Brandon Davis | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Brandon Davis of Atlanta, GA said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be fighting a guy who fights like Randy Costa. You know this is gonna be a banger. Neither of us are taking anyone down, it’s gonna be what you wanna see so make sure you watch it.”

“I know what I’m here for. I’m here to beat Randy up and take the belt. You saw what he did in his last fight, but it doesn’t change what I have to do. My job is to win that title.”

“My knowledge of timing and space is so much better. I’ve really learned how to use my range. I’ve got the durability to be strong for all five rounds. He’s also not the only one with power, because I could finish him in the first round.”

“To be the first champion here would be bad ass. I’m looking forward to doing that. I didn’t work my ass off to come here and lose.”

Randy Costa and Brandon Davis go face to face | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Randy Costa and Brandon Davis | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Chase Sherman vs Maurice Greene

“I’m excited to be back home in my home town and put on a show for the fans,” said Chase Sherman of D’Iberville, MS. “It’s gonna be a night of violence.”

“The goal is to get a title shot. That’s why everyone gets into this sport. [Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight champion] Junior Dos Santos is gonna have to get ready to fight me. That’s the way I see it. Win Friday, get a title shot.”

“It’s a fight without gloves with two heavyweights, so anything can happen. There’s a lot of variables and we’re not taking this fight lightly at all. I have my work cut out for me.”

Chase Sherman | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Maurice Greene | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Maurice Greene of Evanston, IL said, “I wouldn’t have this any other way. I’m always down to scrap and I never take easy fights. I’m ready to share the cage with Chase. There’s gonna be a whole lot of violence in there.

“There’s a lot of unknown in this sport when you take away the gloves. I welcome all of that. I have a great dance partner, and just like Chase said, I expect to fight Junior dos Santos after Friday night.

“Training with Jon Jones has helped me with every aspect of my game. I’ve got to see work he does studying film and I’ve seen how valuable it is. I’m blessed that I’ve been able to pick up gems from Jon and all the coaches in that gym.

“I’ve got my work cut out of me. Everyone knows Chase is a dog, but there’s another dog in the yard on Friday night. Everyone is gonna see that I’m in the mix.”

Chase Sherman and Maurice Greene go face to face | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Chase Sherman and Maurice Greene | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Jason Knight vs Joshua Weems

“Friday night is almost here. The hard work is over and it’s time to go out there and have some fun,” said Jason Knight of Lucedale, MS. “I expect to blow the roof off the Coliseum. I don’t know about the rest of these guys, but I’m showing up Friday night.

“If I win this fight, I’m not retiring. If he does somehow manage to beat me, I’ve made a promise that it’s a sign that I’m done. I don’t think Weems should be on the same level as me. This fight is for all the marbles for me.

“I’ve had to work my ass off day in and day out. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this. I’m gonna go out there and teach him a lesson.

“He says I’m on my way out and he’s on his way in, but I guess we’re gonna find out on Friday.”

Jason Knight | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Jason Knight | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Joshua Weems | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Joshua Weems of Jackson, MS said, “I’ve known for a while that me and Jason were gonna match up eventually and I can’t wait to show off all my hard work on Friday. Every fight is the biggest fight of my career.

“Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA changed my life and I’m ready to pour all that hard work they put into me into that cage for these fans. My performance on Friday night is going to show that I’m worthy of the title fight.

“There’s a reason I’m the number one bantamweight in Mississippi and I’m coming to prove that on Friday night. Once I show that I’m worthy on Friday night, hopefully I get the opportunity at the main event winner.

“No disrespect to Jason, but there’s no thinking on my part, I know why I’m here. I’m not on my way in, I’ve been here. I’ve trained with the intensity to fight the best Jason Knight and you’ll see it on Friday night.”

Jason Knight and Joshua Weems come face to face | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Jason Knight and Joshua Weems | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

BKMMA 8 press conference participants | Daisy Murray/Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Also on the BKMMA 8 fight card, a light heavyweight bout between Alessio Sakara and Prince McLean. A a pair of heavyweight matchups features Alex Nicholson up against Frank Tate and Guto Inocente versus Marcos Brigagao.

Plus, Jesse Ronson goes up against Curtis Millender at welterweight. In addition, Mike Sanford and David Zelner meet at lightweight.