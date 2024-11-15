BKMMA 8 results: Costa vs Davis

Randy Costa (7-4) of Taunton, MA faces Brandon Davis (14-11) of Atlanta, GA on November 15, headlining Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8. The pair battles it out for the vacant BKMMA title at bantamweight. The event airs live on YouTube from Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS.
In the co-main event, Chase Sherman (16-12) of D’Iberville, MS takes on Maurice Greene (11-9) of Evanston, IL at heavyweight. Also on the card, an all-Brazilian heavyweight matchup between Guto Inocente (10-6) and Marcos Brigagao (17-7).
Among other bouts, Jason Knight (22-7) of Lucedale, MS and Joshua Weems (12-3) of Jackson, MS clash at featherweight. Charles Rosa (18-8) of Boynton Beach, FL meets Peter Barrett (17-6) of Plymouth, MA at lightweight. In another contest at heavyweight, Alex Nicholson (17-10) of Orlando, FL squares off against Frank Tate (7-7) of Birmingham, AL.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8: Costa vs Davis results
Get BKMMA 8: Costa vs Davis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)
- Randy Costa vs. Brandon Davis – vacant BKMMA bantamweight title
- Chase Sherman vs. Maurice Greene
- Guto Inocente vs. Marcos Brigagao
- Jason Knight vs. Joshua Weems
- Charles Rosa vs. Peter Barrett
- Alex Nicholson vs. Frank Tate
- Jesse Ronson vs. Curtis Millender
- Alessio Sakara vs. Prince McLean
- Tyler Hill vs. Javanis J Ross
- Mike Sanford vs. David Zelner
- Kevin Lee vs. Saul Almeida