BKMMA 8 results: Costa vs Davis

Randy Costa (7-4) of Taunton, MA faces Brandon Davis (14-11) of Atlanta, GA on November 15, headlining Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8. The pair battles it out for the vacant BKMMA title at bantamweight. The event airs live on YouTube from Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS.

In the co-main event, Chase Sherman (16-12) of D’Iberville, MS takes on Maurice Greene (11-9) of Evanston, IL at heavyweight. Also on the card, an all-Brazilian heavyweight matchup between Guto Inocente (10-6) and Marcos Brigagao (17-7).

Among other bouts, Jason Knight (22-7) of Lucedale, MS and Joshua Weems (12-3) of Jackson, MS clash at featherweight. Charles Rosa (18-8) of Boynton Beach, FL meets Peter Barrett (17-6) of Plymouth, MA at lightweight. In another contest at heavyweight, Alex Nicholson (17-10) of Orlando, FL squares off against Frank Tate (7-7) of Birmingham, AL.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8: Costa vs Davis results

Get BKMMA 8: Costa vs Davis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)