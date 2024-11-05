Photos: Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov pre-fight press conference

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov previewed their bout and went face to face at the pre-fight press conference. The pair battles it out in the main event at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada on November 7.

Unbeaten 26-year-old southpaw Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) of Cuba brings to the ring his IBO super middleweight belt. Germany-based undefeated Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine looks to pull an upset.

“As you know, I’m a man of few words, but they call me ‘Iglesias the Tornado’,” Osleys Iglesias said. “Come see me on Thursday night, and you’ll see what I’m made of.”

Petro Ivanov said, “Osleys Iglesias is very good. It’s a big challenge, but it’s exactly the kind of challenge I was looking for. I fight to win world titles, and for that, I fight to face guys like him.”

Osleys Iglesias | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Petro Ivanov | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov come face to face | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

In the co-main event, former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) of Argentia. The latter took the fight on a short notice, replacing his compatriot Diego Chaves (30-10-1, 24 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

“The opponent has changed, but that doesn’t alter my game plan,” Steven Butler said. “I won’t be looking for the KO. I want to win, and Thursday night I’ll do what’s necessary to get back on the path to victory.”

Steven Butler | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Fernando Ezequiel Farias | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Steven Butler and Fernando Ezequiel Farias | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Dzmitry Asanau and Matias Rueda | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Jhon Orobio | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Among the Iglesias vs Ivanov undercard bouts, Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) of Canada faces Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina at featherweight. In another Canada vs Argentinina matchup, Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) meets Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) at super middleweight.

Plus, Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on Argentina’s former title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Jhon Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs) of Colombia and Jacopo Colli (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of Italy clash at super lightweight.