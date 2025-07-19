Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch official

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois successfully made weight for their rematch with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line. The two fighters run it back on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk won their first fight in August 2023 by knockout in the ninth round, overcoming a low blow along the way.
Ukraine’s two-division undisputed champion and current unified WBA, WBC, and WBO titles holder, Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) weighed in at 227.3 lbs. UK’s two-time heavyweight champion and reigning IBF champion Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) showed 243.8 lbs.
Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) of London and Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) of South Africa tipped the scales at 262.4 lbs and 232.5 lbs, respectively. The pair square off in the co-main event.
On the undercard, Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine and Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England both came in at 174.13 lbs. The IBF Intercontinental, WBO and WBA International belts are at stake.