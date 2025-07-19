Subscribe
Photos: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch official

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois meet in a rematch for the undisputed title this Saturday at Wembley Stadium

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oleksandr Usyk during the weigh-in ahead of his rematch against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London
Oleksandr Usyk during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of his rematch against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois successfully made weight for their rematch with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line. The two fighters run it back on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk won their first fight in August 2023 by knockout in the ninth round, overcoming a low blow along the way.

Ukraine’s two-division undisputed champion and current unified WBA, WBC, and WBO titles holder, Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) weighed in at 227.3 lbs. UK’s two-time heavyweight champion and reigning IBF champion Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) showed 243.8 lbs.

Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) of London and Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) of South Africa tipped the scales at 262.4 lbs and 232.5 lbs, respectively. The pair square off in the co-main event.

On the undercard, Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine and Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England both came in at 174.13 lbs. The IBF Intercontinental, WBO and WBA International belts are at stake.

Check out the current Usyk vs Dubois 2 lineup and weights below.

Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium in London
Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Lawrence Okolie and Kevin Lerena during the weigh-in ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London
Lawrence Okolie and Kevin Lerena during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Daniel Lapin and Lewis Edmondson during the weigh-in ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London
Daniel Lapin and Lewis Edmondson during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Vladyslav Sirenko and Solomon Dacres during the weigh-in ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London
Vladyslav Sirenko and Solomon Dacres during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Aadam Hamed and Ezequiel Gregores during the weigh-in ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London
Aadam Hamed and Ezequiel Gregores during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Lasha Guruli and James Francis during the weigh-in ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London
Lasha Guruli and James Francis during the weigh-in, on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The Usyk vs Dubois 2 weights are as follows:

  • Oleksandr Usyk (227.3 lbs) vs. Daniel Dubois (243.8 lbs)
  • Lawrence Okolie (262.4 lbs) vs. Kevin Lerena (232.5 lbs)
  • Daniel Lapin (174.13 lbs) vs. Lewis Edmondson (174.13 lbs)
  • Vladyslav Sirenko (256.3 lbs) vs. Solomon Dacres (235.9 lbs)
  • Aadam Hamed (144.13 lbs) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (145.10 lbs)
  • Lasha Guruli (139.5 lbs) vs. James Francis (137.12 lbs)
