Photos: Oleksandr Usyk regains undisputed title by knockout of Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk came out on top on July 19 when he faced Daniel Dubois in their rematch at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The pair battled it out for the undisputed heavyweight title.

As in their first fight two years ago in Wroclaw, Poland, the scheduled 12-round second clash ended inside the distance. Usyk claimed the win by knockout, dropping Dubois twice along the way.

Dubois first went down after the Ukrainian southpaw landed a right hand. The British champion beat the eight-count, but as soon as the fight resumed, Usyk was right back at him, delivering a big left that sent the representative of the host country back to the canvas. The referee began the count and waved the fight off as Dubois couldn’t get up in time to continue.

With the victory, Oleksandr Usyk retained his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight belts and regained the IBF strap. 38-year-old became a two-time undisputed champion and a three-time champion overall, having previously collected all major titles at cruiserweight. The native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine improved to 24-0, 15 KOs, and remained undefeated.

27-year-old Daniel Dubois of Greenwich, London, failed in his attempt to conquer the division. The two-time champion lost his IBF title and dropped to 22-3, 21 KOs.

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Daniel Dubois punches Oleksandr Usyk during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk punches Daniel Dubois during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk punches Daniel Dubois during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk knocks down Daniel Dubois during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk knocks down Daniel Dubois during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk takes victory over Daniel Dubois during their bout at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Oleksandr Usyk with his team after his victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

On Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard

In the co-feature, Lawrence Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) of London defeated Kevin Lerena (31-4, 15 KOs) of South Africa by unanimous decision at heavyweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 100-90, and 100-90. With the win, Okolie earned the WBC “Silver” belt.

In other Usyk vs Dubois 2 results, Daniel Lapin (12-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine defeated Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) of England by majority decision. The 10-round light heavyweight bout ended with scores of 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95.

Additionally, Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) of the UK defeated Vladyslav Sirenko (22-1, 19 KOs) of Ukraine by unanimous decision in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. The judges scored it 98-92, 99-92, and 99-91.