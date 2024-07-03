Photos: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 open workout kicks off Fight Week in LA

Kicking off the fight week for their boxing match, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal held an open workout in Los Angeles. The old MMA rivals battle it out live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, July 6.

Masvidal defeated Diaz via third-round TKO due to a big cut over the latter’s right eye and took the “BMF” belt at UFC 244 in November 2019. Their boxing match is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

“We’re ready to fight, nothing else,” Nate Diaz said. “It’s kill or be killed. He’s done a lot of impressive sh*t, but I’m gonna be ready for him.”

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal said: “At the end of the day, when I get in that ring, it’s all business. I’m gonna beat the sh*t out of Nate Diaz.”

“I know people gotta cheer for their boy out here on the West Coast, but I’m gonna destroy that boy.”

“I’ve fought on the road my whole career. I’ve fought all over. I’ve never cared where I fight. I love going in there and pissing off the home fans.”

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

The open workout at NOVO at L.A. Live also featured the fighters battling it out on the Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard. In the co-feature, two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs makes his ring return against Shane Mosley Jr at super middleweight.

“This is my last run toward the Hall of Fame,” Daniel Jacobs said. “I’m already a two-time champion, but there’s more for me to accomplish.

“I hope the fans tune in, because this is gonna be a good fight. Don’t miss this fight, because on Saturday night you’re gonna see the return of ‘The Miracle Man’.”

Daniel Jacobs | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Shane Mosley Jr said: “Every fight is the fight of my life, so Saturday night is another. I’m ready. I’m super excited. I get to fight a two-time world champion and I’m excited for the opportunity.

“I appreciate everyone who’s supported me and I’m gonna give everyone a great show on Saturday night.”

Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Sean Garcia and Amado Vargas go head-to-head at lightweight.

“I’m just locked in and ready for this fight,” Amado Vargas said. “We’re sharp. Kudos to Sean for taking the fight, but we’re ready to get this win.

“I know Sean is going to come into this fight 100%, that’s what we’re preparing for. It’s going to make me look even better. This is a legacy fight for me.”

Amado Vargas | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Amado Vargas | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Sean Garcia said: “I feel ready to go. This is a great opportunity and I’ve trained really hard to show out on Saturday night.

“I’m coming to win. This isn’t going past round four. I’m ready for him.”

Sean Garcia | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Also on the card a lightweight bout between Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa.

“I’m so blessed to be here,” Devin Cushing said. “It’s a lifetime of work that led me to this moment. I’m ready to put on a stellar performance.

“All the talking is done. On Saturday night, it’s business. We’re putting it to rest on Saturday night. I’m ready to come out victorious.”

Devin Cushing | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Manuel Correa said: “This is a huge card and I can’t wait. The West Coast fans are the best and I appreciate them. I’m gonna give them a show on Saturday.”

Manuel Correa | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Plus, Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis square off at light heavyweight.

“Saturday I’m gonna come out and beat this guy up,” Chris Avila. “I’m ready to show everyone what’s up and what we do.

“This is home for me. I’m ready to get the job done on Saturday. It’s gonna be a banger. Pettis has a lot of credentials, but I’m gonna get some of my own on Saturday night.”

Chris Avila | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Chris Avila | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Anthony Pettis said: “I’ve been sparring every day and putting in the work. We’re coming for the knockout. This guy is getting knocked out.

Chris Avila is not my level. I’m gonna show that this weekend and keep moving forward. Every time I fight, I put on a show.”

Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Among the Diaz vs Masvidal 2 prelims, Alan Sanchez faces Luis Lopez at welterweight, Kenneth Lopez meets Andres Martinez at super middleweight and Jose Aguayo takes on Bryce Logan at welterweight. Plus, Steven Dunn goes up against Gabriel Aguilar Costa at heavyweight and Luciano Ramos and Dan Hernandez clash at super lightweight.