Daniel Jacobs vs Shane Mosley Jr set for Diaz-Masvidal 2 undercard

Former two-time world champion Daniel Jacobs is set for his ring return against Shane Mosley Jr on Saturday, July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight. The event airs live on Fanmio PPV.

Former WBA and IBF middleweight champion Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over two years and looks to get back in the win column. In his previous outing in February 2022, Brooklyn’s 37-year-old dropped a split decision against John Ryder, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and do what I love most,” Daniel Jacobs said. “I’ve been training and I feel rejuvenated and ready to make another run to the top. This is a great opportunity on a big platform as the co-main event to Diaz vs. Masvidal, and I’m coming to make the most of it. I’ve got a great opponent, but don’t blink, because I’m preparing to end this fight in style.”

Las Vegas-based Mosley Jr (21-4, 12 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory. The 33-year-old native of Pomona, California stopped Joshua Conley in six rounds last time out in December 2023.

“I am blessed and grateful for this opportunity,” Shane Mosley Jr said. “It means a lot to be fighting on such a big event and it’s even more motivating to be going up against a legend in the sport. I’m thankful to Golden Boy and my whole team for making this possible. Don’t miss this fight on July 6.”

In the main event, old MMA rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal meet in a boxing match. Their first fight for the “BMF” belt headlined UFC 244 in November 2019 in New York. The latter took the victory by TKO in the third round after doctor stopped the bout due to cut over his opponent’s right eye.

Other matchups featured on the Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.