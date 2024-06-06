Chris Avila vs Anthony Pettis among bouts confirmed for Diaz-Masvidal 2 undercard

The bout between Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 undercard. The event airs live on Fanmio pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, July 6. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.

Stockton’s 31-year-old Chris Avila (boxing 5-1, MMA 8-9) is coming off the win by split decision against Jake Bostwick in March. 37-year-old former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (boxing 1-0, MMA 25-14) of Milwaukee, WI took a majority decision against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr last April.

Avila and Pettis were initially set to battle it out in June in Inglewood, CA. After the event rescheduled for July 6, the contest has also been moved to a new date.

The previously announced matchup between Sean Garcia (7-0-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California and Amado Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California has as well been re-booked. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

The bout between Devin Cushing (13-0, 10 KOs) of Pensacola, Florida and Miami-based Manuel Correa (13-1, 8 KOs) of Cuba is a new addition to the Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard. The pair goes head to head in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, old MMA rivals, Nate Diaz of Stockton, CA and Jorge Masvidal of Miami, FL meet in a 10-round boxing match at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Brooklyn’s former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr (21-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, CA clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.