Photos: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas on weight for undisputed 122-pound title

Naoya Inoue makes the fourth defense of his undisputed 122-pound title against Ramon Cardenas this Sunday in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas successfully weighed in for their undisputed championship bout, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4. Both fighters made the required 122-pound limit.

Japan’s four-division world champion Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) came in at 121.9 lbs for the fourth defense of his title. Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX showed 121.8 lbs. At the final press conference, the champion said he wanted to show fans something new, while the challenger stated he was ready for the biggest fight of his career.

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) weighed in at 125.4 lbs for the third defense of his WBO 126-pound belt against Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, TX. The challenger, making his second bid to become champion, registered 125.6 lbs.

Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 146.2 lbs and 146 lbs, respectively, for their undercard bout. Additionally, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) of Oxnard, CA came in at 138.7 lbs for his matchup against Spain’s Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs), who was 139.9 lbs.

Check out the current Inoue vs Cardenas lineup and weights below.

Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rafael Espinoza and Edward Vazquez at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Rafael Espinoza and Edward Vazquez at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco and Fabian Maidana at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Rohan Polanco and Fabian Maidana at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emiliano Vargas and Juan Leon at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Emiliano Vargas and Juan Leon at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr and Juan Carlos Guerra Jr at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Art Barrera Jr and Juan Carlos Guerra Jr at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raeese Aleem and Rudy Garcia at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Raeese Aleem and Rudy Garcia at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Patrick O'Connor and Marcus Smith at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Patrick O’Connor and Marcus Smith at the weigh-in on May 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Inoue vs Cardenas weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Naoya Inoue (121.9) vs. Ramon Cardenas (121.8)
  • Rafael Espinoza (125.4) vs. Edward Vazquez (125.6)

Prelims

  • Rohan Polanco (146.2) vs. Fabian Andres Maidana (146)
  • Emiliano Vargas (138.7) vs. Juan Leon (139.9)
  • Mikito Nakano (125.9) vs. Pedro Marquez (126)
  • Art Barrera Jr (152.7) vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (153.7)
  • Raeese Aleem (125.6) vs. Rudy Garcia (125.3)
  • Patrick O’Connor (196.1) vs. Marcus Smith (188)
