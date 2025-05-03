Photos: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas on weight for undisputed 122-pound title

Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas successfully weighed in for their undisputed championship bout, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4. Both fighters made the required 122-pound limit.

Japan’s four-division world champion Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) came in at 121.9 lbs for the fourth defense of his title. Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX showed 121.8 lbs. At the final press conference, the champion said he wanted to show fans something new, while the challenger stated he was ready for the biggest fight of his career.

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) weighed in at 125.4 lbs for the third defense of his WBO 126-pound belt against Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, TX. The challenger, making his second bid to become champion, registered 125.6 lbs.

Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 146.2 lbs and 146 lbs, respectively, for their undercard bout. Additionally, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) of Oxnard, CA came in at 138.7 lbs for his matchup against Spain’s Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs), who was 139.9 lbs.

Main Card

Naoya Inoue (121.9) vs. Ramon Cardenas (121.8)

Rafael Espinoza (125.4) vs. Edward Vazquez (125.6)

Prelims