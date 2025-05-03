Photos: Naoya Inoue aims to impress, Ramon Cardenas prepares for biggest fight

After making their Grand Arrivals, Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference. The Japanese four-division champion and the contender from San Antonio battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4.

Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. The fight against Cardenas is also his first ring appearance in the U.S. since he faced Michael Dasmarinas in June 2021, also in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old said he was primed for the challenge and looking to showcase something American fans haven’t seen yet.

“The last two times I was here, it was during the pandemic, and I had to train accordingly,” Naoya Inoue said at Friday’s press conference. “But this time I’m fighting at T-Mobile, and that’s going to be the biggest difference.”

“I’m very motivated to fight in front of an American crowd in a big arena like this, but because it’s during Cinco De Mayo Weekend, it feels like I’m playing an away game. So I don’t know what to expect.”

“The ideal situation is to show the American fans my boxing and win with a knockout. But more than anything, I want people to see something they haven’t been able to see yet in the U.S.”

“Cardenas is a very well-rounded fighter. And I think it’s a good platform to show my boxing skills.”

Ramon Cardenas at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Naoya Inoue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion and challenges for the division’s major title. The 29-year-old said he was ready for the “toughest fight” of his boxing career.

“I remember watching 24/7 with Oscar De La Hoya vs Floyd Mayweather. I remember watching them and wanting to be here. And now I’m here,” Cardenas said. “Also, fighting for a world title is one thing, but fighting for the undisputed title is more than I could ever ask for. It makes me hungrier. It makes me want it more.”

“I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I know Inoue is a pound-for-pound great. But I’m ready for that. I’m ready for the toughest fight of my career. I picture this being a hard fight, but I also picture myself coming out there and doing my thing and showing the world who I am.”

“I need to finish this mission. I’ve lost an uncle on the way. I’ve lost a trainer on the way. And now I’m two days away from accomplishing the mission, and that’s my plan.”

Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Rafael Espinoza defends title against Edward Vazquez in co-feature

The final press conference also featured other fighters set to compete on the night. In the co-feature, Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBO featherweight title against former title challenger Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, TX.

“This is another opportunity in my career,” Espinoza said. “I think I have shown in each fight that I want to get better each time. This is not the exception. It was one of the best camps I’ve ever had. I feel great physically and mentally, so you can expect the best from me.”

Rafael Espinoza at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Edward Vazquez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“In my first fight with Robeisy Ramirez, I knew that nobody knew what I was capable of. And I still haven’t shown what I’m capable of, in terms of both my boxing skills and my heart. I have shown a bit, but I still have a lot to show. He’s a great fighter, so it’s a great opportunity to keep showing what I’m made of.”

“This is a great opportunity. I always wanted to fight on these dates, and I’ve always wanted to fight here. And now I’m doing that. So that gives me the motivation to wake up every day and give it a thousand percent because I am accomplishing my dreams.”

Edward Vazquez at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Rafael Espinoza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Edward Vazquez said, “It’s going to take violence to win. Total all-out violence. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to hurt him and take that belt back home with me to Texas.”

“For sparring, we’ve had a few guys come in who are 126 and 130 pounds. But for the most part, we used guys who are at 147 and 154, which is what I’m expecting to be at on fight night, so it works out.”

“I was one of the top amateurs at 145 pounds. I was always the smaller guy, but I always fought guys who were 6’1″ or 6’2″. I traveled across the country fighting guys like that. If you know me, I’ll get in the ring with anybody.”

Rafael Espinoza and Edward Vazquez at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Rafael Espinoza, Naoya Inoue, Ramon Cardenas, and Edward Vazquez at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Inoue vs Cardenas undercard bouts

On the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard, Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces former interim title challenger Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) of Argentina at welterweight.

“It’s a Mexican date, so I want to tell Fabian Maidana to make sure he’s coming to fight. Let’s give a great fight to the people,” Polanco said. “I always come to deliver a great show, as you have all seen in my last fights. This will not be the exception. I’m coming to fight. I’m coming to obtain the victory. And I’m coming to represent my country.”

Rohan Polanco at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Fabian Maidana at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Rohan Polanco, Crystina Poncher, and Fabian Maidana at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of the boxing event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Rohan Polanco and Fabian Maidana at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) of Oxnard, CA meets Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs) of Spain at super lightweight.

“Fight by fight, we’ll get there,” Vargas said. “This Sunday is going to be a Super Bowl event. I know we usually fight on Saturdays, but this time it’s on Sunday. I just can’t wait. I know he’s ready. I’m only a pound away. I’m in the best shape. If they thought my last performance was great, I’m going to outshine the last one.”

“Every fighter has an opportunity to make a name. That’s their goal, and that’s my goal as well. To make my dreams happen, I have to crush his. I know he’s ready. I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I know every fight is going to be a step-up fight.”

Emiliano Vargas at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Juan Leon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Juan Leon said, “This is a dream come true. It’s incredible. I want to thank God. I also want to thank my promoter. So, I’m inspired to come here and give everything.”

“At first, I didn’t believe it,” he said on receiving the offer to fight Vargas. “I thought it was a joke. But then I saw it was real. I’m filled with inspiration to give everything.”

Art Barrera Jr. (9-0, 6 KOs) of Long Beach, CA goes up against Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (6-1-1, 2 KOs) of Chicago at middleweight.

“I’ve been busy. I just fought three, four weeks ago,” Barrera Jr. said. “This is obviously a bigger card, a bigger opportunity, so it’s definitely a great opportunity to show my skill set.”

Art Barrera Jr at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Juan Carlos Guerra Jr at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raeese Aleem (21-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, MI squares off against Rudy Garcia (13-1-1, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles at featherweight.

“I’m excited to fight,” Aleem said. “Every time I step in the ring, I bring it. I earned the nickname ‘The Beast’ for a reason. Fast hands, fast feet, explosive… I’m an entertaining fighter.”

“I’ve been trying to fight ‘The Tree,'” Aleem said, referring to Espinoza. “I’ve been trying to knock that tree down. We’ll see what happens. I have to get through this fight. It’s going to be a tough fight. Every fight at this level is extremely tough, but I’m going to show up and show out, and I’m looking for a big fight next.”

Raeese Aleem at the press conference on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Rudy Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among other bouts featured on the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard, Mikito Nakano (12-0, 11 KOs) of Japan takes on Pedro Marquez (16-1, 10 KOs) of Puerto Rico at featherweight. Additionally, Patrick O’Connor of Prince George’s County, MD makes his professional debut against Tennessee’s Marcus Smith (2-1, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight.