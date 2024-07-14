Photos: Muratalla defeats Farmer, Segawa upsets Villa

Raymond Muratalla remained undefeated with the victory against Tevin Farmer on July 13 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair went head-to-head in the 10-round main event bout at lightweight.

Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) defeated Philadelphia’s former world champion Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. In the eighth round the latter was deducted a point for holding. After all, the scores were 97-92, 96-93 and 95-94.

With the victory, Muratalla retained his NABF title and landed the vacant NABO belt. Post-fight, the contender of West Covina, California said that in his next fight he wanted to face Denys Berinchyk or Shakur Stevenson.

“I just had to keep applying the pressure,” Muratalla said. “He was moving around. He was holding. So I had to keep putting on the pressure. And we came out with the victory.

“I was just consistent with the pressure. I just kept putting it on. My team told me to keep putting it on. I was breaking him down round by round.

“I want the champions next. [Denys] Berinchyk called my name. I’m calling out his name right now. If I can’t get Berinchyk, then I want Shakur.”

Farmer said: “That point deduction was crazy. I feel like we were both holding. The times I tried to get out, he had my arm, so it looked like I was holding. So, he took the point. But it’s the ref. He makes the calls. So you have to take it on the chin.”

In the co-main event, Uganda’s Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs) defeated former world title challenger Ruben Villa (22-2, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at featherweight, the scores were 98-92, 97-93, 96-94. With the victory, Segawa claimed the WBC ‘Silver’ title.

“He prepared and trained hard. I knew he’d be a tough fighter,” Segawa said. “But in my camp, we stayed ready. We always stay ready. So I had to train hard. It’s all hard work.”

“126, baby. Here we are. Top Rank, let’s do it!”

Among other Muratalla vs Farmer results, Charlie Sheehy (10-0, 5 KOs) of San Francisco defeated Ricardo Quiroz (13-6, 7 KOs) of Ventura, California by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at junior welterweight the scores were 77-75, 78-74 and 77-75.

As well, Art Barrera (6-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, California remained unbeaten scoring a unanimous decision against NOLA-based Javier Mayoral (6-6-1, 1 KOs) of Mexico. After six rounds at welterweight all three scores were 60-52.

Plus, Jonathan Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) stopped Leonardo Padilla (23-6-1, 16 KOs) in the first round at junior lightweight. In another bout at junior lightweight, Albert Gonzalez (9-0, 5 KOs) eliminated Conrado Martinez (9-2) in the sixth round. In addition, Israel Mercado (11-1-1, 7 KOs) defeated Dondrell Haynes (8-2, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision at junior welterweight with the scores 59-55, 60-54, 59-55. In the six-round junior lightweight event opener, Javier Zamarron (9-0, 4 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against Mikey Bracamontes (9-2-1, 5 KOs) with three scores 59-55.