Muratalla vs Farmer results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event live from Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 13. The contest pits the undefeated rising contender of West Covina, California against the former world champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Muratalla’s NABF and the vacant NABO lightweight belts on the line.

In the co-main event, former world title challenger Ruben Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California faces Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs) of Silver Spring, Maryland by way of Kampala, Uganda. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Villa’s WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title at stake.

Among the Muratalla vs Farmer undercard bouts, San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) and Ricardo Quiroz (13-4, 7 KOs) of Ventura, California square off in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. As well, Art Barrera (5-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on NOLA-based Javier Mayoral (6-5-1, 1 KOs) of Mexico in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Raymond Muratalla vs Tevin Farmer live stream

Raymond Muratalla vs Tevin Farmer live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Muratalla vs Farmer from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Raymond Muratalla vs Tevin Farmer results

Get Raymond Muratalla vs Tevin Farmer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.