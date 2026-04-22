Photos: Miller vs Pero – First Fight Week Face-Off

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero faced off for the first time during fight week ahead of their bout on April 25 at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a 12-round heavyweight bout, serving as a WBA title eliminator.

In the lead-up to the event, Brooklyn’s 37-year-old Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) said he is going to run over Lenier Pero. Miami-based 33-year-old Cuban Olympian Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) said he wants to prove he belongs at the top level.

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Miller comes off a split decision win against Kingsley Ibeh in January. Pero is back in the ring following two decision victories over Jordan Thompson and Detrailous Webster last year.

The photos below feature Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero as they shadowbox, face off, and pose at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Jarrell Miller posing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller shadow boxing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Lenier Pero shadow boxing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Lenier Pero posing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller pointing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Lenier Pero facing Jarrell Miller during a face off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller facing Lenier Pero during a face off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero during a face off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero during a face off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero posing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero posing during fight week at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 21, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

In the co-feature, Alan Chaves (21-0, 18 KOs) faces Miguel Madueno (31-4, 28 KOs) at lightweight.

The Miller vs. Pero undercard includes: