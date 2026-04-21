Lenier Pero confident he belongs at top level

Lenier Pero aims to prove he belongs at the top level and secure a title shot when he faces Jarrell Miller on April 25 at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The two heavyweights meet in a WBA title eliminator.

Cuban Olympian Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) returns following two decision victories last year over Jordan Thompson and Detrailous Webster. The Miami-based 33-year-old southpaw faces arguably his toughest test to date in Brooklyn’s 37-year-old Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs), who has promised to dominate him.

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‘This win isn’t just for me’

“This camp has been all about getting better every day,” Pero said. “Working with Bob Santos, we focus on doing the small things right, staying disciplined and understanding the game. Every session has a purpose. I feel more in control and more confident going into this fight.”

“Miller’s a strong guy who keeps coming and likes to make it a fight. He can take a punch and doesn’t back down, so I know what I’m up against. But this isn’t just about who’s stronger – it’s about staying calm, sticking to my game plan, and controlling the fight with intelligence. That’s how you win fights like this. At this level, the smarter fighter usually wins.”

“Fighting in Las Vegas means a lot because so many great fighters have fought here. It’s the biggest stage in boxing, it’s the boxing capitol of the world. So it’s both an honor and a big responsibility. I’m excited for the opportunity to show a lot more people what I can do and prove I belong at the top level.”

“This win isn’t just for me. It means a lot to the people back home in Cuba. I carry them with me every time I step in the ring. If I can make them proud and inspire even one kid to believe in themselves, then it’s all worth it. The goal is to come out on top and get my shot at a world title.”

The Miller vs. Pero undercard includes:

Alan Chaves (21-0, 18 KOs) vs. Miguel Madueno (31-4, 28 KOs), Chaves’s WBO Latino lightweight title

Freudis Rojas Jr (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Damian Sosa (26-3, 13 KOs), super welterweight

Angel Barrientes (14-1, 9 KOs) vs. Isaac Rojas (18-0-1, 12 KOs), super bantamweight

Phillip Vella (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (12-10-3, 5 KOs), bantamweight

Nishant Dev (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-2-1, 2 KOs), super welterweight