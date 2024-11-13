Photos: Mike Tyson & Jake Paul showcase skills at pubic workout

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul approach their boxing match on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Kicking off the fight week, the fighters held a public workout and showcased their skills to the fans in attendance.

The bout pits the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn, New York against the 27-year-old YouTuber turned pro boxer of Cleveland, Ohio. The pair squares off in an eight-round main event clash live on Netflix.

The open workout also featured old rivals, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who battle it out in the co-main event at super lightweight. As well, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios and challenger Abel Ramos. Plus, the super middleweight fighters opening the main card, Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes.

Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson | Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul | Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Abel Ramos | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Whindersson Nunes | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Neeraj Goyat | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Bruce Carrington | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Among the Paul vs Tyson preliminary bouts, Shadasia Green faces Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Bruce Carrington takes on Dana Coolwell at featherweight. In addition, Armando Casamonica meets Lucas Bahdi at lightweight.