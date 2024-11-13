Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Mike Tyson & Jake Paul showcase skills at pubic workout

Mike Tyson makes ring return against Jake Paul live on Netflix

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Mike Tyson at a public workout ahead of his fight against Jake Paul
Mike Tyson at a public workout ahead of his fight against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA on November 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul approach their boxing match on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Kicking off the fight week, the fighters held a public workout and showcased their skills to the fans in attendance.

The bout pits the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion of Brooklyn, New York against the 27-year-old YouTuber turned pro boxer of Cleveland, Ohio. The pair squares off in an eight-round main event clash live on Netflix.

The open workout also featured old rivals, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who battle it out in the co-main event at super lightweight. As well, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios and challenger Abel Ramos. Plus, the super middleweight fighters opening the main card, Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson | Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Katie Taylor
Katie Taylor | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Amanda Serrano
Amanda Serrano | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Mario Barrios
Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Abel Ramos
Abel Ramos | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Whindersson Nunes
Whindersson Nunes | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Neeraj Goyat
Neeraj Goyat | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Bruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Lucas Bahdi
Lucas Bahdi | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Among the Paul vs Tyson preliminary bouts, Shadasia Green faces Melinda Watpool for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Bruce Carrington takes on Dana Coolwell at featherweight. In addition, Armando Casamonica meets Lucas Bahdi at lightweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.