Paul vs Tyson video: Open workout

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson open workout kicks off fight week in Irving, TX

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kicking off the fight week for their boxing match, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host an open workout. The YouTuber turned pro boxer and the former undisputed heavyweight champion battle it out on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The bout serves as the main event live on Netflix.

Jake Paul is coming off the win by TKO in the sixth round against Mike Perry in July. Mike Tyson makes his first ring appearance as a pro in almost 20 years, since his previous fight against Kevin McBride in 2005.

Also partaking in the open workout at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on Tuesday, other fighters battling it out on the night. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet in a rematch with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title on the line. WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defends his title against Abel Ramos. Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes square off at super middleweight.

Among the prelims, Shadasia Green and Melinda Watpool contest for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Bruce Carrington and Dana Coolwell clash at featherweight. In addition, Lucas Bahdi and Armando Casamonica go toe-to-toe at lightweight.

Paul vs Tyson open workout starts at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

