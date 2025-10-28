Photos: Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off in Montreal

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer previewed their fight and faced off during the press conference in Montreal, Canada. The two fighters clash for the unified super welterweight titles this Thursday, October 30, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, and Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles meet in a 10-round showdown with three 154-pound belts at stake. Spencer puts her WBA title on the line, while the vacant WBC and WBO straps are also up for grabs.

40-year-old Spencer makes her second championship defense. 35-year-old Mayer, who reigns as the WBO 147-pound champion, looks to become a three-division world champion.

‘I know that I’m the underdog according to the bookies’

“I saw the odds. I know that I’m the underdog according to the bookies, but I mean, they get it wrong often,” Mary Spencer said. “I don’t feel like an underdog. I feel like this fight is a gift.”

“I know where I’m at as far as training, where I’m at in my life, and I felt even before this fight was matched that the next opponent was going to be in trouble – whoever that was. And now the situation is even more exciting because it’s Mikaela, because of the style that she brings.”

“I get to be here at home. I get to really show a hometown crowd my best, and I’m very excited for that.”

“I think the key to victory is going to be me staying comfortable and being myself in the ring, and just being calm.”

Mary Spencer during the press conference, on October 28, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

‘Size doesn’t win fights, skill does’

Mikaela Mayer said, “I’m really happy to be back here in Canada. I haven’t fought in Canada since my amateur days, back when I first learned of Mary Spencer. It’s great to be back.”

“I have a big job to do on Thursday night. It’s always been my goal in this sport to go and search out the best fights possible, the biggest names possible.”

“I’ve had a great career so far. I did my thing at 130. I moved up to 147 and became a champion there, but my goal is to go undisputed. I couldn’t get that undisputed fight against Lauren Price at 147, so my goal is to find the next best challenge for me. And when Mary Spencer’s name came up, I said, ‘Yep, let’s go to 154. Let’s take that challenge.'”

“She’s a worthy opponent. She’s done a lot in the sport. I remember her name from back in the day. She was the ‘it girl’ back in the amateurs, so those are the type of names I want to add to my resume, and we got the fight done, so I’m happy to be here.”

Mikaela Mayer during the press conference, on October 28, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

“I plan on getting my hand raised Thursday night, becoming a three-division world champion, and then me and my team will decide what we’ll do from there.”

“There are lots of big fights ahead of me, but the number one goal right now is to put on a great performance, show everyone that even though I’m the smaller fighter, skills pay the bills. Size doesn’t win fights, skill does.”

“So, that’s what I’m going to do Thursday night. I’m going to trust my corner and trust the game plan that we have. It was a really long camp. We put in a lot of work in, so I’ll be ready to put on a great show for you guys.”

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer face off during the press conference, on October 28, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer during the press conference, on October 28, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

On the Spencer vs Mayer undercard, Mexican-born Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) meets Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs) of Argentina. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental welterweight belt to the ring.

Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs) square off for the WBC Continental Americas and NABF super middleweight titles.

