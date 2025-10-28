Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer: Three titles on the line

The world title clash between Mary Spencer and Mikaela Mayer has been upgraded to crown the new three-belt unified champion. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger event this Thursday, October 30, at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

40-year-old Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, puts her WBA super welterweight title on the line, making the second defense of her belt. 35-year-old reigning WBO welterweight champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles aims to become a three-weight champion. The vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound titles are also up for grabs.

Top Rank announcement: “Thursday’s Mary Spencer vs. Mikaela Mayer showdown will now feature three world titles. In addition to Spencer’s WBA super welterweight crown, the vacant WBO and WBC championships will be on the line in Montreal, Canada.”

Both titles recently became vacant after Colombian-born Cecilia Braekhus of Norway retired from boxing. In her final fight in early October, Braekhus dethroned Slovenia’s Ema Kozin (24-2-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Spencer vs Mayer airs live on Top Rank Classics FAST Channel in the U.S. and on Punching Grace in Canada.