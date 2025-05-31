Subscribe
Photos: Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios first face-off in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring against Mario Barrios in July; Sebastian Fundora rematches Tim Tszyu in the co-feature

By Parviz Iskenderov
Manny Pacquiao at the press conference
Manny Pacquiao at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios went face-to-face for the first time at the press conference ahead of their bout. The pair square off in the main event on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, battling it out for the WBC welterweight title.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since he dropped a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. The 46-year-old eight-division world champion of the Philippines challenges Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for his 147-pound belt.

29-year-old Barrios of San Antonio, TX is back in the ring after fighting Abel Ramos to a split draw last November.

The press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Sunday also featured the co-main event fighters, Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. The pair meet in a rematch, with Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title at stake.

Fundora defeated Tszyu by split decision last March to become the unified champion at 154 lbs.

Mario Barrios at the press conference
Mario Barrios at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao face each other at the press conference
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao come face-to-face at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao face each other at the press conference
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao come face-to-face at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao face each other at the press conference
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao come face-to-face at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao at the press conference
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao at the press conference
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao at the press conference
Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora at the press conference
Sebastian Fundora at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Tim Tszyu at the press conference
Tim Tszyu at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu face each other at the press conference
Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu come face-to-face at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu face each other at the press conference
Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu come face-to-face at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu at the press conference
Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora, Mario Barrios, Manny Pacquiao, and Tim Tszyu at the press conference
Sebastian Fundora, Mario Barrios, Manny Pacquiao, and Tim Tszyu at the press conference at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, May 31, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the bouts featured on the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs), also in a rematch. Plus, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX faces former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.

