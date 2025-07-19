Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios make weight for 147-pound title

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios successfully weighed in for their championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19. Both fighters hit the required 147-pound limit, making it official for the WBC belt.

Filipino eight-division champion Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) came in at 146.8 lbs for his ring return. San Antonio’s defending champion Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) was 146.2 lbs.

Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia also made weight, showing 152.6 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively. Fundora’s WBC 154-pound strap is on the line.

Isaac Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) and his new opponent Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) registered 138.8 lbs and 139.4 lbs. The interim WBC title is at stake.

Plus, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA were 126 lbs and 125 lbs, respectively. The bout serves as a WBA title eliminator.

In addition to the main card change, according to the final lineup sent out by Premier Boxing Champions, the previously announced non-televised matchup between Jursly Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Curacao and Sergio Aldana (4-0, 1 KO) of El Monte, CA, is no longer featured on the card.

Check out the current Pacquiao vs Barrios lineup and weights below.

Mario Barrios at the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mario Barrios at the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao at the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora at the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of his bout against Tim Tszyu at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu during the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Omar Salcido Gamez during the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa and Joet Gonzalez during the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gary Russell Jr and Hugo Castaneda during the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Alan Picasso Romero and Kyonosuke Kameda during the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Mark Magsayo and Jorge Mata Cuellar during the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

The Pacquiao vs Barrios weights are as follows:

Main Card

Mario Barrios (146.8 lbs) vs. Manny Pacquiao (146.2 lbs)

Sebastian Fundora (152.6 lbs) vs. Tim Tszyu (153.2 lbs)

Isaac Cruz (138.8 lbs) vs. Omar Salcido Gamez (139.4 lbs)

Brandon Figueroa (126 lbs) vs. Joet Gonzalez (125 lbs)

Prelims

Gary Russell Jr. (131.6 lbs) vs. Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin (135.8 lbs)

Alan Picasso Romero (125.8 lbs) vs. Kyonosuke Kameda (126 lbs)

Mark Magsayo (129 lbs) vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar (129 lbs)

Non-televised